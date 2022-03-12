Dead Space Remake will arrive in early 2023 and the USG Ishimura shows off its dark sounds in a new trailer

Our legs tremble just thinking about him. Dead Space Remake has just been shown in an extensive preview that has focused especially on the sound section. Those responsible for EA Motive have explained how this revision will further improve the sounds of the USG Ishimura.

One of the most interesting aspects has been the occlusion of the sound, which is now much more realistic. For example, an area has been shown where the sound comes from the end of a corridor with corners, which makes the dead space original let’s hear it to the right of the headphones.

However, in the remake the sound will come from the left due to bouncing off the walls. It is a much more natural result, but it will serve to deceive us and the necromorphs assault us from the side we least expect. On the other hand, we’ve had our first look at two of Isaac Clarke’s iconic weapons.

The sound director, Olivier Asselin, has shown how the sounds emitted by these tools are a infinitely layered set of other sounds. There has been some digital archeology work recovering original audio tracks, although not all of them have been implemented for Dead Space Remake.

Another aspect to take into account is the ALIVE system, which determines Isaac’s breathing, heartbeat and dialogue. One example is when we come out of an oxygen starvation zone when we’re low on reserves, which in Visceral Games’ play caused the protagonist to drastically switch from restless to normal breathing.

This will not happen in the remake, as the described parameters will vary. If Isaac runs a lot, he will breathe harder. If he is hurt, he will do it with grunts and it will all lead to the dialogues that will have a different tone depending on the state of the character.

However, the final bomb has been the release date. EA Motive did not want to rush but they have stated that the idea is release Dead Space Remake in early 2023. They have a date in mind that they have not wanted to reveal and have assured that there is still a lot of work to be done since the game is in alpha phase.