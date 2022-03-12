Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen lead both sessions

Checo Pérez in the morning session and Max Verstappen in the afternoon, recorded the best time on the last day of preseason

Red Bull dominated the last day of testing Formula 1 preseason. In the morning session, Czech Perez finished as the fastest driver; while in the evening Max Verstappen He finished in first place in the final classification, in which the Mexican ranked seventh.

The last day of testing Formula 1 preseason was held this Saturday at the Bahrain Circuit. Czech Perez He was among the drivers who rode in the morning session, in which the Mexican did 43 laps to stay, momentarily, in first position with a time of 1:33.105 over Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu.

In the same group as the Mexican, Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes Benz, jumped on the circuit. However, the Briton recorded a time of 1:36.217, three seconds faster than Czech Perez.

Already for the evening session, it was the turn for Max Verstappenthe champion of the 2021 season, who closed the preseason in first place in the standings with a time of 1:31.720.

Checo Pérez in the morning session and Max Verstappen in the afternoon, recorded the best time on the last day of preseason. Getty Images

Finally, Czech Perez finished in seventh place in the general classification, behind Max VerstappenCharles Leclerc, Fernando Alonso, George Russell, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda.

In the final classification, the case of Lewis Hamilton stands out, who in the morning session was ninth after 78 laps. However, he finished in 17th position, just above Kevin Magnussen.

The actions of the Formula 1 they will resume next weekend with the start of the 2022 season, which will kick off at the Bahrain Circuit.

It should be remembered that Max Verstappen arrives as current champion of the Formula 1after being crowned in the 2021 season, the same in which Czech Perez He finished in fourth position, behind Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, both Mercedes drivers.