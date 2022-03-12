Cardi B is forced to postpone what would have been her first leading role in a movie

Cardi B has been forced to postpone what would have been her first leading role in a movie.

Cardi was going to star in the Paramount Pictures comedy Assisted Living, but a week before production began, the rapper was forced to withdraw from it, according to Deadline.

Cardi was to play a “low-level felon on the run when wrongly accused of a crime,” who goes on to hide out at her grandmother’s nursing home, according to the film’s official synopsis.

However, the film’s cast and crew were told last week that Assisted Living is on hold for the foreseeable future, though they hope to resume filming later this year, Deadline reports.

The reason given for Cardi’s departure was her “overloaded” work schedule. NME has contacted Cardi’s reps for comment.

Cardi made her film debut in 2019’s Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez. More recently, she also had a supporting role in F9: The Fast Saga.

Last week, Charli XCX reminisced about the time Cardi B called her “Charli STD” on Twitter.

Charli appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on March 4, having released her latest single ‘Baby’ earlier this month (March 1).

At one point in the conversation, the singer looked back to her collaborative track with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, ‘Girls,’ which came out in 2018.

“It was one of those stages that we never found ourselves on when we did the song,” Charli told Fallon. “We shot the music video separately, and we sent each other verses and whatever.”

She continued, “And then she tweeted the song, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Cardi B tweeted my name! This is huge.” And so I check the label, and instead of ‘Charli XCX’ it’s ‘Charli STD’ [Risas]. there is an account [en Twitter] called Charli STD… I think Cardi tagged her not once, but twice.”

Charli went on to say that she was “honored” by the rapper’s mishap, adding, “If anyone is going to make this kind of mistake online, it has to be Cardi because it’s iconic and I’m almost glad it happened. You can call me Charli STD.” whenever you want”.

Meanwhile, Wireless Festival has announced the first names for its “biggest ever” event, with Cardi B headlining alongside Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky and more.