Camila Cabello and other celebrities who put a stop to ‘body shaming’ | Lifestyle

These Celebrities Decided It Was Time To Get Real

Since ancient times, women have wanted to impose how they should look: what sizes they should aim for, what kind of clothes they look ‘best’ with, and more things they’ve searched for put our body at the mercy of hundreds of social stereotypes.

As a result of this and the ‘boom’ of social networks, the so-called ‘body shaming which refers to the practice of point out and judge bodies that do not meet the ‘requirements’ that we have been told they must comply with in order to be ‘aesthetic’, making said person feel inferior or ashamed.

For celebrities, this pressure to always look ‘perfect’ and according to these standards, it came with greater burden, because suddenly we forget that beyond fame, they are human beings, and we did not give them (and do not give) space to let themselves be shown as they are.

Tired of this digital claim, some celebrities decided to raise their voices and start publish photographs and/or videos where you could appreciate your true ‘I’ in all its glory. No filters, no editing, no nothing.

Here we show you who are some of those celebrities that we applaud today for their courage to be real:

Camila Hair

The Cuban-American singer-songwriter caused a furor when in mid-2021 she published a TikTok in which she narrates how she went for a run in the park trying to “feel fit” with a top that exposes her belly.

Cabello explains that she was on her own without thinking that her baby bump was in full view of everyone, because focusing on whether your body looks ‘good’ or not is something ‘old fashioned’.

“I am grateful to my body for everything it does for me. We are real women with curves, cellulite, marks and fat, and we should wear it with pride.”

The singer was applauded by the public, obtaining a total of 28 million views, 5 million likes and almost 40 thousand comments in support of Camila.

Hilary Duff

With a strong message, the American actress shared a photo a few years ago, in which her legs and buttocks with cellulite can be seen, clarifying that celebrities also have the so-called “defects”.

Thus, who gave life to “Lizzie McGuire” more than 20 years ago, explained that she raised that “on behalf of all women” because she is proud to have a healthy body that allowed her to have her children.

“Women, let’s be proud of what we have and stop wasting time wishing we were different, better and flawless.”

Lizzo

The African-American singer has also shone for her multiple natural photographs, as she has always wanted to send a message of self-love to her followers.

The interpreter of ‘Juice’ has always been proud of her body and her skin, rarely reflecting that confidence and security at all times.

Demi lovato

After the singer and actress was highly criticized for ‘gaining weight’ (we use the ‘e’ because the pronoun he chose is ‘elle’), he decided to stop hiding behind digital tools and started uploading, proud, how your body shines.

kourtney kardashian

The member of the most famous family on American television also caused a sensation when ‘Poosh’, the brand of her own beauty line, published a photo of her in a bathing suit, showing off her stretch marks without fear.

Ashley Graham

The American model who has based her career on the fight against the canons of beauty in the fashion industry, also learned that the best way to make her way and follow her convictions was to feel happy with who she was and show it to the world.

With this in mind, Ashley has not hesitated to share with her followers without a drop of makeup and with her pregnancy body as it is: with armpit hair and stretch marks on her belly.

“My stretch marks look like the tree of life.”

Knowing that when filters and editing apps came along, everyone – especially women – saw a opportunity to show a face that, although not real, was the one that everyone would consider admissible and aspirationalwe love to see celebrities who are breaking down more and more walls and raising the flag of authenticity, of what is real, high.