Bridgerton 2: Raise your pinky because they already announced the soundtrack

MAZATLAN. – Get out the tea and raise your little finger because we will get elegant with the arrival of the second season of the favorite series of many: The Bridgertons, next to be released on March 25.

The story is based on the novels by Julia Quinn (eight in total, so if it works, there’s a series for a while), which narrate the lives of all the members of the powerful Bridgerton family.

But if something caught us more than the plot, it was undoubtedly the soundtrack that was presented to us in the first season, which was composed by Kris Bowers, known for his work on the film Green Book (Oscar winner for best film in 2019).

A soundtrack that surprised many, because being a period story we never imagined listening to current songs adapted to those years.

In the series we hear versions of songs like Billie Eilish’s well-known “bad guy”, but performed with a string quartet, but we also appreciate Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

The best thing is that in this new story we will listen to current singers like Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles and Rihanna, as Netflix has already revealed the entire playlist.

Here are the songs that will be part of the soundtrack:

✓ Stalkear Away de Nirvana ✓ Diamonds de Rihanna ✓ Dancing On My Own de Robyn ✓ Material Girl de Madonna ✓ You Oughta Know de Alanis Morissette ✓ Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham de Lata Mangerahkar ✓ Sing Of The Times de Harry Styles ✓ What About Us de Pink ✓ How Deep Is Your Love de Calvin Harris y Disciples ✓ Wrecking Ball de Miley Cyrus