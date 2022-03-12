Angelina Jolie debuts on Instagram with denunciation of an Afghan girl

EFE.- Angelina Jolie launched her Instagram account this Friday and did so by sharing the letter from an Afghan teenager to denounce the situation in that country after the Taliban took power.

“Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely,” said Jolie, who has been a humanitarian activist as well as a Hollywood star for many years.

“So I have joined Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those around the world who are fighting for their basic human rights,” added the actress, who in a few hours amassed more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Jolie recounted how, a few weeks before the 9/11 attacks, she was on the border with Afghanistan and met refugees fleeing the Taliban.

“That was twenty years ago,” recalled the actress, who stressed that she gets “sick” when she sees Afghans displaced from their country again by “fear and uncertainty.”

“Spending so much time and money, spilling blood and losing money to get to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand,” he defended.

In this sense, Jolie insisted on her commitment to the refugees and, especially, to the women and girls of Afghanistan.

Under the title “A letter from an Afghan girl”, the actress shared the letter of a teenager who, for security reasons, does not mention her name or where she lives.

The young woman recounts her fear of the Taliban coming to power.

“Some say that the Taliban have changed, but I don’t think so because they have a very bad past,” he explained.

“We have all lost our freedom and we are prisoners again,” he added.

The United States began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan in May, but has been forced to speed up the evacuation of remaining Americans and their allies in Afghanistan following the rapid advance of the Taliban, who took Kabul on Sunday and control almost all of it. the country after the flight of the Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani.

