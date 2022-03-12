All Robert Pattinson Movies Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Critics

There is no doubt that since he appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory, Robert Pattinson has stolen the hearts of millions around the world, either for being considered a Hollywood heartthrob or for his acting talent, the protagonist of Twilight always gives something to talk about.

Currently, he is in the midst of his moment of greatest success at the acting level after tapes like Tenet and The Batman. But you have to remember that his name was tarnished for a while after giving life to Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, because as for his criticism, these films were practically destroyed.

However, the actor’s repertoire is very varied and he has participated in films that have been praised by experts and where his performance has been highly applauded as The Lighthouse.

This is a list of Robert Pattinson’s movies ranked from worst to best, based on their rating percentage on Rotten Tomatoes.

QUEEN OF THE DESERT (2015) 18%

In this film Pattinson shares credits with Nicole Kidman, James Franco and Damian Lewis. The film directed by Werner Herzog, despite being a great bet with a first class cast, did not convince at all.

Synopsis: The life of Gertrude Bell, traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer, cartographer and political collaborator of the British Empire who traveled to the Middle East at the beginning of the 20th century to defend British interests in this region of the world.

Where to watch the movie?: Not available

LITTLE ASHES (2008) 24%

Although it has a beautiful cast, in which Pattinson brings Salvador Dalí to life and shares credits with Javier Beltran, Matthew Mcnulty and Marina Gatell, Paul Morrison’s work suffers from a lack of tone, as well as “silly” moments.

Synopsis: Set in 1920 Madrid, the film explores the intense relationship between Salvador Dalí, Luis Buñuel and Federico García Lorca.

Where to watch the movie?: YouTube

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN PART 1 (2011) 25%

The first part of the closure of the Twilight saga did not convince, it is the worst rated film in the saga. Definitely a movie that only fans of the franchise could enjoy. With Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart as Bella, and Taylor Lautner as Jacob. Directed by Bill Condon, the genius behind the best picture winner Chicago.

Synopsis: During Edward and Bella’s honeymoon they have sex and Bella gets pregnant. The half-human, half-vampire fetus affects Bella’s health, putting her on the verge of death.

Where to watch the movie?: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max

BELAMI (2012) 27%

Its narrative and its style of melodrama did not convince the critics. In addition to Pattinson, Uma Thurman, Kristen Scott Thomas and Christina Ricci act.

Synopsis: A morally washed-up con man prepares his rise in Parisian society by seducing a series of rich and powerful women.

Where to watch the movie?: Not available

REMEMBER ME (2010) 27%

This romantic drama directed by Allen Coulter suffers handling his script, Pattinson shares credits with Emilie de Ravin, Chris Cooper and Pierce Brosnan.

Synopsis: Story about the power of love, the strength of family and the importance of living passionately and knowing how to appreciate every moment in life.

Where to watch the movie?: Amazon Prime Video

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009) 29%

The second installment of Twilight satisfies the most loyal fans of the saga, but for the general public it can be boring due to its slow pace and long duration. Returning: Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.

Synopsis: Edward Cullen decides to abandon Bella Swan to keep her away from the dangers of the vampire world.

Where to watch the movie?: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010) 48%

The third film in the Twilight Saga, the film suffers from its empty dialogue, although it brings more action and new vampires to the story. Directed by David Slade.

Synopsis: Seattle is hit by a wave of violence. In the midst of this, Bella is forced to choose between her love for Edward Cullen and Jacob Black.

Where to watch the movie?: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN PART 2 (2012) 49%

It is the most entertaining Twilight installment, however, that is not enough to make it an unmissable film. Directed by Bill Condon.

Synopsis: Bella completes her transformation into a vampire and must now familiarize herself with her new condition.

Where to watch the movie?: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

TWILIGHT (2008) 49%

The beginning of a million-dollar film franchise, focused exclusively on fans of Stephanie Meyer’s books. Directed by Catherine Hardwicke.

Synopsis: Bella Swan goes to live with her father in the town of Forks, where she meets Edward Cullen, a handsome and mysterious boy with whom she falls in love, but who hides a great secret: he is a vampire.

Where to watch the movie?: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (2011) 60%

A romantic drama starring Edward Cullen and Reese Witherspoon, based on the book of the same name and directed by Francis Lawrence.

Synopsis: A veterinary student is forced to leave his studies after the death of his parents and will start working in the Benzini brothers’ circus.

Where to watch the movie?: StarPlus

MAPS TO THE STARS (2014) 61%

David Cronenberg film, with Pattinson acting Julianne Moore, Mia Wasikowska and John Cusack.

Synopsis: Stafford Weiss is a therapist and writes self-help books. He has an overprotective wife, a son who was a TV star and is now in rehab, and a daughter recently released from the mental hospital.

Where to watch the movie?: For rent on Apple TV and Google Play Movies

LIFE (2015) 64%

An ambitious James Dean biopic with a great cast directed by Anton Corbijin. Starring Robert Pattinson, Dane DeHaan, Ben Kingsley, and Joel Edgerton.

Synopsis: Dennis Stock, a photographer, goes with his camera to a party organized by a film director in Los Angeles, where he meets an actor named Jimmy Dean.

Where to watch the movie?: Amazon Prime Video

THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME (2020) 64%

A rather dark Netflix drama directed by Antonio Campos with an excellent cast made up of Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Bill Skarsgard.

Synopsis: At the end of the war, a young man goes out of his way to protect his family in a town plagued by sinister characters, where corruption and cruelty reign.

Where to watch the movie?: Netflix

COSMOPOLIS (2012) 66%

A complex and psychological adaptation of the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, applauded by the direction of David Cronenberg.

Synopsis: Young billionaire Eric Packer is on his way to get a haircut in his limousine when he discovers that someone is out to assassinate him as chaos engulfs his empire.

Where to watch the movie?: Amazon-Prime

THE ROVER (2014) 67%

Breakout performances from Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson in a modern western directed by David Michod.

Synopsis: After his car is stolen by some male thieves, he forces an injured man from that group to chase them down and retrieve his vehicle in a dangerous area.

Where to watch the movie?: hbo max

DAMSEL (2018) 68%

A western injected movie with a bit of humor and unexpected twists. With the performance of Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasokowska, David Zellner and Nathan Zellner, directed by the latter two.

Synosis: A businessman ventures into the Wild West to marry the love of his life.

Where to watch the movie?: For rent on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Movies

HIGH LIFE (2018) 82%

Visually spectacular with an applauded performance by Robert Pattinson, directed by Claire Denis.

Synopsis: Monte and his daughter live completely isolated in a spaceship. But they were not always alone.

Where to watch the movie?: For rent on Google Play Movies and Apple TV

THE BATMAN (2022) 85%

A new adaptation of Batman, this time with a darker and noir style, a film far from the superhero genre and more focused on mystery and thriller.

Synopsis: In his second year fighting crime, Batman explores the corruption that exists in Gotham and his bond with his family, the Waynes. Meanwhile, he will try to decipher the mystery of the serial killer known as “The Riddler”.

Where to watch the movie?: cinemas

THE LOST CITY OF Z (2016) 86%

Acclaimed for its performances and its visual spectacle, the film starring Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Siena Miller and Tom Holand directed by James Gray is a must-see in Pattinson’s filmography.

Synopsis: At the beginning of the 20th century, explorer Perciva Fawcett ventures into unknown regions of the Amazon in search of a legendary city built of gold.

Where to watch the movie?: For rent on Google Play Movies and Apple TV

HARRY POTTER AND THE GLOBET OF FIRE (2005) 88%

The fourth Harry Potter film, where the characters show their maturity, in the middle of a magic competition, with spectacular special effects and great performances.

Synopsis: Hogwarts prepares for the Triwizard Tournament, in which three schools of sorcery will compete.

Where to watch the movie?: hbo max

THE CHILDHOOD OF A LEADER (2015) 90%

A mirror of the birth of fascism after the First World War in Europe, with good performances and a deep look at the life of a young man.

Synopsis: A young man in France begins to pursue a sinister path while his diplomat father helps draft the Treaty of Versailles.

Where to watch the movie?: For rent on Google Play Movies and Apple TV

THE LIGHTHOUSE (2019) 90%

Two powerful performances by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe under the direction of Robert Eggers.

Synopsis: In the 1890s, two lighthouse keepers facing a four-week shift together battle the constant temptation to drift into madness on a remote and mysterious New England island.

Where to watch the movie?: StarPlus

GOOD TIME (2017) 92%

Robert Pattinson’s highest rated film, for consistently stellar work and a total viewing experience in the thriller genre under the direction of Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie.

Synopsis: A bank robber stops at nothing to free his brother and embarks on a nightly odyssey in the dangerous underworld of New York.

Where to watch the movie?: Available on DVD and Blu-Ray