Adria Arjona, the daughter of Ricardo Arjona who acts in True Detective and Morbius

The new Marvel movie, Morbius, is about to be released, and reviewing the cast there is a surname that sounds familiar to us, and a lot.

This is Adria Arjona, well yes, believe it or not, she is the eldest daughter of the most criticized singer in the artistic world, for making “simple” and “pretentious” or meaningless songs.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican actress has participated in productions such as series such as True Detective, Person of Interest, Narcos or films such as Pacific Rim.

In recent days, Adria Arjona was in Mexico City, along with Jared Leto, to promote the new Marvel movie, Morbius.

What role does he have in Morbius?

Adria will play Martine Bancroft, Morbius’s fiancée. Despite the change Michael underwent, Martine decided to stay by the doctor’s side to help him find a cure for his illness and retain some of her humanity, despite putting herself at risk. Martine later became a vampire, and Morbius was forced to kill her.