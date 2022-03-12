Actors who look like Tom Holland and you had not noticed

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor shares traits with other well-known celebrities. He knows his name and look at all they have in common!

There are actors who, with their charisma, manage to dazzle the audience. Throughout the history of cinema, different figures have managed to stand out not only for their work on screen, but also for their appearance and sympathy. There is no doubt that who occupies that place today is Tom Hollandthe 25-year-old performer who brought Peter Parker to life in the latest trilogy of spider-manthus taking the eyes of the whole world.

His work in movies Marvel and hits like Uncharted led him to be the actor of the moment. Maybe it’s his demeanor, his humor or his special bond with other celebrities like his girlfriend Zendaya or your referrer Robert Downey Jr. Each fan has their reasons to follow his career but the truth is that he is not unique. In fact, his appearance is very similar to that of other well-known personalities. Here we tell you three of them!

+ 3 celebrities similar to Tom Holland

3. Jordan Johnson

He’s not his stunt double in Spider-Man, but he could just as easily be. We talk about jordan johnsona famous user of TikTok who reached millions of followers on the social network thanks to his incredible resemblance to the British actor. He himself explained that every time he walks down the street, several people stop him to ask if he is really Tom Holland and if they can take a picture together.

2. Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett He rose to fame with his participation in the Disney + original series titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Since he first appeared in that fiction, fans have not stopped highlighting his resemblance to the member of the Avengers. In fact, in one of the episodes they referred to the similarity between the two that more than one follower highlighted on social networks.

1. Jamie Bell

In 2008, Tom Holland carried out his first professional job. And it is that he was chosen as the protagonist of Billy Elliot: The Musical, the play that took place at the Victoria Palace Theater in London. Eight years earlier, the film adaptation of the same dramatic story had arrived. The person in charge of bringing Billie to life was Jamie Bell and to this day their fans recognize that both figures have an incredible resemblance.