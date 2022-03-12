A timeless 50% off Coach bag is something you don’t see every day

Coach’s latest deals include this tote bag ideal for this new season that has excellent reviews.

If you are thinking of making a change of wardrobe, you will have to buy a more colorful and elegant bag.

If you’re looking for a model like this but don’t want to spend too much, in the latest Coach sales you can find timeless bags in all the perfect styles to wear on different occasions at great discounts.

One of the most prominent offers in the luxury brand’s sale is the Mollie Tote bag in solid color and canvas interior with the brand’s monogram, currently reduced by 50%.

Mollie Tote 25 bag. (Photo: Coach.com)

The Mollie Tote in grained leather is designed to carry everyday essentials.

It has two open compartments and an interior zip pocket to keep your valuables safe when you’re out and about.

The bag is large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop and includes four protective feet at the base for added protection.

Coach buyers of the Mollie Tote said it is a “sleek” bag, referring to its classic look, noting that it has “enough room” to carry essentials to work.

“The bag holds a ton and is beautiful to carry without being huge. I love it!” wrote one shopper.

“I love this bag, I love its size too!” said another shopper, adding that the leather is “really soft” and “very functional”.

“It has a classic look with plenty of room inside,” another shopper wrote.

Some users have complained that it doesn’t have exterior pockets to provide additional storage space while others said they wish it had a few more interior pockets in addition to the large zippered pocket in the middle.

We’ve found other Coach deals that will let you save if you shop before it’s too late!

This stylish 1980s-inspired bag features an eye-catching gold chain and removable crossbody strap.

Swinger bag with chain. (Photo: Coach)

This compact bag features exterior and interior pockets, as well as a snap closure and Coach buckle to enhance its style.

Saddle Beat Bag – Coach. (Photo: Coach)

This compact pebbled leather wallet includes up to eight credit card slots and features a removable insert so you can carry your ID on those days when you want to go lighter.

3-in-1 Wallet with Coach branding. (Photo: Coach)

This printed leather bag is ideal for when you want to travel light with just the essentials.

Poppy Crossbody bag with print. (Photo: Coach)

If you’re looking for a bag that you can wear over and over again any time of the year, this Shay shoulder bag in caramel might be perfect for you.

Shay shoulder bag. (Photo: Coach.com)

Swap out your wallet for this gorgeous grained leather design with a bill compartment and 12 credit card slots.

Zipped accordion wallet. (Photo: Coach)

Give your look a glamorous touch with these tortoiseshell sunglasses with 100% UV protection.

Square sunglasses with metal accessories. (Photo: Coach.com)

This fashionable bag made of canvas with the brand’s monogram can be carried on your shoulder so you have total freedom of movement without giving up an urban style.

Ellie File bag with disc patches. (Photo: Coach)

Elizabeth Di Filippo

