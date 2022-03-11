YouTube stops monetization for YouTubers in Russia

YouTube has prevented content creators in Russia from making money from most of the ads that appear in their videos. But there is one important caveat: In theory, YouTube creators in Russia can still earn money when someone outside of Russia sees ads on their videos.

YouTube and its sister company Google (both owned by Alphabet), suspended all advertising in Russia for the first time last week after the Russian government asked the tech giant to stop allowing ads in the country related to the invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. But YouTube went a step further on Thursday, preventing Russian creators from making money from a large percentage of their audiences.

“We recently stopped all Google and YouTube ads in Russia. As a follow-up, we are now extending this pause to all of our monetization features, including YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat, and Merchandise, for viewers in Russia,” a YouTube spokesperson told Gizmodo via email on Thursday.

“This means that Russian creators will not be able to monetize content from viewers in Russia, but can still earn money from ads and other monetization products shown to users in countries outside of Russia,” the spokesperson continued.

YouTube is far from the first company to pause its operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Everyone from McDonald’s to Ikea has stopped operations and the Russian government is exploring ways to seize assets of foreign companies leaving the market.

Sony also announced on Wednesday night that it would stop selling game consoles in Russia and that the Playstation Store will no longer be available to users. players in the country.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a humanitarian disaster created by Vladimir Putin, with more than 2.3 million refugees fleeing Ukraine since February 24, according to United Nations. About 1.4 million of those refugees are now in Poland, which has been tremendously welcoming to women and children trying to find safety. Ukraine’s men are still in the country by law, fighting the Russian invasion. And it’s unclear when the fight might end.

The Russian army struck a maternity and children’s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday, injuring at least 17 people and killing three, including a child, according to the BBC.

Will the mass exodus of Western companies from Russia make Putin stop his campaign to conquer Ukraine? That seems unlikely. But nobody really knows at this point what he is thinking with Putin. Many people doubted that he would invade Ukraine, despite warnings from the US intelligence community. But it all seemed obvious from the start. You don’t line up 100,000 soldiers at the border so everyone goes camping. Some things are just too big to hide, especially with all those eyes in the sky.