Xbox Game Pass receives these 4 games today

As usual in Xbox Game Pass, every month there is a new batch of games who enter the service. The month of March could not be left behind and today, the 10th, four new wonders for all tastes enter, with a clear highlight among them.

From third person adventures, mysteries and even the opportunity to put ourselves at the controls of a lawnmower. That’s right, if you are one of those who live in a flat without a garden, now you can experience the art of keeping your lawn clean, short and tidy. Right now I show you what we have available in Xbox GamePass.

Xbox Game Pass makes the leap to the Galaxy

Young Souls – Xbox, PC and Cloud

Team up with your brother and face this adventure full of danger and action.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition – Xbox, PC and Cloud

Delve into a dark and magical adventure divided into five acts created by the Annapurna Interactive team.

Lawn Mowing Simulator – Xbox

We arrive at the real jewel of this month – which is a joke, although for tastes, colors… – Lawn Mowing Simulator arrives on our consoles to make us live the lawn mowing experience. With fully licensed machines, so now you know, put on a cap and leave the grass looking pretty.

Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy – Xbox, PC and Cloud

Little more to say, surely the most anticipated game of this month. A game that has surprised everyone thanks to its gameplay, graphics and narrative. Put yourself in the shoes of Star-Lord and make decisions that will change the plot of the game. Guardians of the Galaxy makes its appearance on Xbox Game Pass.