Windows 10 KB5011487 Cumulative Now Available

Just like Windows 11, Windows 10 also has a cumulative monthly update. This time we are talking about the KB5011487 patch that includes many of the fixes in Windows 11 and some things that are only available in Windows 10. As always, we strongly recommend that you update for the security fixes in these patches.

What’s new in Windows 10 patch KB5011487

According to the official changelog, it is now possible Easily share cookies between Internet Explorer mode of Edge and Microsoft Edge. Microsoft has added support for a new feature that allows you to add and remove non-volatile memory (NVMe) namespaces.

Microsoft has added support for a new feature that allows you to add and remove non-volatile memory (NVMe) namespaces. Microsoft has fixed an issue where the Windows Search service does not respond when using the proximity operator.

Fixed a memory leak bug in the wmipicmp.dll file. Fixed another bug where OpenGL and GPU don’t work properly on some configurations.

Fixed an issue that causes incorrect cleanup of DDE objects.

In addition, Microsoft has also patched an issue that prevents print features from working in some applications with low-integrity processes.

Other enhancements available

Fixed an issue where certificate enrollment fails.

Fixed an issue that affects applications written to integrate only with Azure Active Directory.

Fixed an issue that could cause BitLocker to affect the virtual machine environment.

Fixed an issue where the Get-TPM PowerShell command does not work and does not correctly report Trusted Platform Module (TPM) information.

Fixed an issue where users cannot download and reload drivers when drivers are using HVCI.

Mitigated a reliability issue that affects the use of the Remote Desktop application.

Fixed an issue where screen readers could not recognize the back button.

Ended a memory leak bug in the Redirected Drive Buffering Subsystem (RDBSS)

In addition to what we have mentioned, many security problems have been solved that you can consult on the following website. Many of the improvements are the same that we can find in the cumulative update of Windows 11.