WhatsApp, this will be the new survey function in the app

If you are one of those who use WhatsAppone of the main platforms of instant messagingto stay in touch with friends or family or resolve work or school issues, you should know all the benefits it offers.

One of the many advantages of this application is that it is constantly updated to offer a better user experience. On this occasion, we will talk about a new function that will help you gather information and know the opinion of the virtual community.

Surveys on WhatsApp

According to the WABetaInfo portal, which is responsible for informing about the next functions that will arrive on the platform, and some details are known about how these surveys will work on WhatsApp.

What is known is that all members of a group will be able to participate to answer the survey and vote for the answer they prefer. Although there are no images of what they will look like, they are expected to be similar to the polls that are published on Instagram.

This means that the person will put the question and later several answer options can be attached so that the community can choose their favorite option and vote. What is certain is that the content of the surveys and their respective answers will be encrypted from end to end.

The above will be one of the most outstanding security features that the messaging platform will have to protect conversations in individual and group chats.

It’s important to mention that this feature is still in development, but it will most likely come to the iOS and Android beta versions first, and then to the final versions of the app.

Currently it is only possible to do surveys on WhatsApp with the help of external applications, for example, Doodle or Poll-Maker, but if you do not want to use them, you will have to wait for the surveys to be officially launched.

