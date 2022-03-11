What do athletes do with their millions?

Martin Litwak, immerses himself in the wealth problems suffered by celebrities, especially artists and athletes from around the world, due to the divorce proceedings, successions and tax claims they had to face for not having taken the necessary precautions. And so he will present his third book: “Wealth Planning for Celebrities”.

With a prologue by Flaco Schiavi, Litwak will start the presentation Tour Book on Monday, March 14 in Buenos Aires, continues on Tuesday 15 in Rosario, on Wednesday 16 in Córdoba Capital and closes in the city of Mendoza on Thursday 17.



The reasons behind this phenomenon must be found in the fact that elite artists and athletes have the common characteristic that they produce a lot of money during a relatively short stage of their lives and need it to last for a much longer period of time, during which their income drastically decrease.

In its pages there are other cases such as tennis player Boris Becker, Whitney Houston, Lisa Marie Presley, Gary Coleman, Lindsay Lohan, Nicolas Cage and Kim Basinger, who have experienced similar situations.

The presentation of the book is with free admission, to attend you must register at the following link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc8qUzTSNGW6WIS_7o31Hg0UpvQvwwYHU1gJjwddDYlxYR77w/viewform

“Today, most veteran players, if they don’t have help from a club, they can’t survive. It is necessary to prepare the athlete so that the day after he retires he can enjoy what he has won, “says Schiavi.