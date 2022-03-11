We present you the complete billboard of MULTICINE, Cine Center and Monje Campero from March 10 to 17 in Bolivia

One more week of premieres with a Bolivian film that hits theaters in La Paz, this time it is ‘The Great Move’, production directed by Kiro Russo, where he shows a symphony of the city in the heights, the illness of a worker, the nightmare and its redemption.





Cinemas: Multiplex

Another of the premieres for this week is ‘Belfast’the Drama set in tumultuous Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Follow little Buddy as he grows up in a atmosphere of workers’ struggle, cultural changes, interreligious hatred and sectarian violence.





Cinemas: Multiplex

The anime that arrives as a premiere in theaters is ‘Sword Art Online’where a month after Kayaba Akihiko’s death game began, the number of deaths continues to rise2,000 players have already lost their lives in the harsh VRMMO world of Sword Art Online.

Cinemas: Multicinema, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

If you haven’t seen them yet

The billboards of all the cinemas in Bolivia continue to present the latest installment of Batman, one of the superheroes most loved ones who created the DC Comics universe and now it is finally within reach of the big screen in Bolivia.

batman comes to be released after controversies regarding the interpretation of Robert Pattinson As the one chosen for the main role, the film managed to generate great expectations among the public. In this tape, it is told how Batman in his second year of crime fightinginvestigates the corruption running through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, all the while taking on a killer known as Enigma.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

The Bolivian Film ‘Caring for the Sun’It is a story that takes place in the Bolivian Lake Titicaca, a ten-year-old girl faces a series of new and conflicting emotions when her father leaves. Lucia builds her day to day around waiting the return of his father.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

For the 50th anniversary of ‘The Godfather’you will be able to enjoy this movie on the big screen, plot full of intrigue, Italian mafia in America and a work that is one of the most recognized in the history of cinema since its premiere year in 1972. A trilogy that you cannot miss.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

Going into the horror options on the billboards this week, ‘The Exorcism’tells the story of a haunted house in England in the 1930s. A reverend, along with his wife and daughter, decides to move to this mansion aware that it hides a dreadful secret.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

‘Uncharted‘, Nathan Drake and his partner Victor Sullivan embark on a perilous search for the “greatest treasure ever found”. At the same time, trace clues that can lead to Drake’s lost brother. The cast includes Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, among other renowned figures of cinema.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

From the previous Thursday is available ‘Conjuring in the Forest‘, this is the story of a couple from Los Angeles who decide to escape the routine and go on a romantic trip to a retirement hotel near a forest. being there they are Accidental witnesses to the disturbing exorcism of an 11-year-old girl years so they decide to rescue her and take her to the hotel.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

My Partner 2.0′had a great reception by the Bolivian public in the different cinemas where it is located and the film that arrived in theaters after two long years of waiting. Paolo Agazzi’s film, which features performances by Romaneth Hidalgo, Hugo Pozo and David Santalla, can still be enjoyed this week at the La Paz icnes.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

‘Marry me’is comedy where you can see the performances of the talented Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and singer Maluma who ventures onto the big screen alongside two great romantic comedies in a film that talks about the love between two stars, music and destiny that gets in the way in an unexpected way.





Cinemas: Multiplex, Cinema Center

In in action genrethe movie ‘Black Light’ is carried out by the already recognized Liam Neeson, actor who has a large repertoire of action movies that this time he would be a member of the FBI looking to solve problems with undercover agents that need your intervention to solve different persecutions that involve the plot of a network of corruption.

Cinemas: Cinema Center

‘Spiderman No Way Home’ It is a film that marked a before and after for the different universes of superheroes and if you did not see it or want to repeat the experienceyou can still enjoy it at three different times.





Cinemas: Multicinema, Cine Center, Monje Campero Cinema Theater

for the little ones

The latest premiere that is still on the billboard for you to enjoy with your family is ‘The Princess and the Magical Dragon’where Princess Surah and her companions will face a fascinating journey full of adventures beyond the Dragon Mountains.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

For children and everyone who enjoys movies with cartoons it’s ‘Gulliver’s Return‘, which tells of the adventures of world traveler and adventurer Gulliver is iinvited to return to Lilliputthe city that previously saved from the enemy fleet of neighboring Blefuscu.





Cinemas: Cinema Center

‘Sing 2’ is another of the movies that movie theaters offer you this week, that if you love musicals and trending music, You can enjoy it with the little ones. a world of cartoons which continues the movie that came out previously with more adventures.

Cinemas: Multiplex