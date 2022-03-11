This was the mistake of the film that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of a Tiktoker

This coming Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. In this ceremony, the productions released between January and December 2021 will be awarded.

Although it is not the film with the highest number of nominations, “Don’t look up” has caused a stir since its premiere on Netflix on December 24, 2021. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence at the helm, the film has positioned itself as one of the most viewed on the platform.

Adam McKay’s film will battle it out in the categories of “Best Film”, “Best Original Screenplay”, “Best Editing” and “Best Soundtrack”.

Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett are also part of the prestigious cast that brought to life the story of two astronomers who alert society of a comet that will hit the earth and could end with the existence of humanity.

It was through a TikTok video that a user of the platform shared with his followers the little mistake he caught while enjoying the movie through the Netflix screen.

In the small scene that Ben Köhler detected about an hour and a half after starting to watch the film, the large production team with masks is seen inside the shot.

“Well guys, I was just watching Don’t Look Up…”, expressed the Tiktoker. “And at one hour, 28 minutes, and 10 seconds, it looks like you can see the entire film crew standing around, like three or four people,” he mentioned.

The young man’s observation caused a stir on social networks and did not go unnoticed by his director, who instantly assured that it was something intentional.

“Great eye! We left that point of the equipment on purpose, to commemorate how strange the experience of filming was, ”McKay wrote via Twitter; an answer that was highly unconvincing to many.

“Don’t look up” was one of the few films that decided to continue filming in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic with all the required protocols.

“The key was that Netflix wanted to make the shoot safe because no one was going to work unless we were safe,” Adam said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

