This is the story of the Fiat 126 that Tom Hanks auctioned off to help war victims

Just as he auctioned off his traditional ’92 Airstream motorhome last year, Tom Hanks decided to do the same now with the little Fiat 126p, although this time it’s for charity.

The contrast between the auctions of luxury, classic and sports cars, and that of a small Fiat 126p made in Poland in the 1980s, is stark. But if the price at which it was sold the city car exceeds 80,000 dollarsthere is something that needs to be looked at more carefully.

The way to understand such purchase value is in look at the car in context, that is, knowing who owns it and the reason for the auction. Then everything takes on another meaning. This is a very special car that was given to Tom Hanksthe successful actor of Hollywoodwho decided to make a charitable donation with the result of the operation.

Tom Hanks with his Fiat 125p, given away by a group of Poles who are fans of the actor and the car made in their country between 1973 and 2000

The car itself, a Fiat 126p, is the Polish version of the same classic Italian model who had a long life, it was manufactured between 1973 and 2000, at the Bielsko-Biala planta city located about 400 km south of Warsawthe capital of Poland, very close to the border with Slovakia and somewhat far from the border with Ukraine to which thousands of refugees escaping war initiated in his country because of the invasion of the Russian army.

However, the destination of the proceeds from the Hanks auction is not Ukraine as many might think, but the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, created in the US in 2012 to support the families of US soldiers wounded in other wars.

But there is a story behind why Hanks owned this particular car. It all started in November 2016when the actor was in Budapest, capital of Hungaryand for some reason, decided take a photo with a red Fiat 126 It was not in the best state of preservation. The photo was part of a post on Twitter, in which Hanks wrote a simple sentence saying “I have a new car!”and signing “Hanx”as a way of summarizing the phonetics of his surname.

A follower of the actor in the networks, called Monika Jaskolska, who is originally from Bielsko-Biala, took the initiative to try buy a Fiat 126 and give it to him, for which he began a collection to which everyone could join. Tom Hanks loved the idea and made the decision to take on the restoration and customization work.

Seats, door trims and dash liners all in lime green leather with black inserts

This task was entrusted to a specialized company from the same city of Bielsko-Biala, BB Oldtimer Garage. The car has a color white outside and insideits chrome bumpers and 12-inch wheels with covers painted on their lateral bands. Inside, another Polish company from Czechowice-Dziedzice, a neighboring city to the factory of the original models, did a much more detailed job, placing upholstered in lime green with black inserts both on the seats, on the inside of the doors and on the dashboard, which was covered.

On the backs of the front seats, two leather envelopes also have the personalization of this special Fiat 126p engraved.

The customization is completed with a metal plaque on the dash, which has a quote from the movie Forrest Gump written on it. and with other inscriptions on the instrument panel and on the leather seat bags that say “Bielsko-Biala for Tom Hanks”. A similar plate is located below the model badge on the trunk lid.

The exterior identification plate is located below the badge that defines the model

Mechanically the car is original, with its small two-cylinder engine and just 594 cm3which barely allow you to achieve 23 hp of power. Hanks never used it for more than a few occasional performances or events, so the engine has only 500 km of use since it was completely restored when the car became part of his property.

