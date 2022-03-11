This is how Tom Hanks looks like Geppetto in the Disney+ movie (PHOTO)

One of the most anticipated films of this 2022 is the live action version that Disney+ is producing from the animated classic “Pinocchio”which will have to compete with the version of the story that Guillermo del Toro will do.

It was through their social networks that Disney + revealed the first image of Tom Hanks in the live action of “Pinocchio”, same in which he will play the emblematic Geppetto.

For its part, Pinocchio will be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and so far it is unknown if he will only lend his voice, because in the image released by Disney + he appears only in a puppet version, or if it will also be him in the flesh.

The design of Pinocchio in live-action is BEAUTIFUL very well Robert Zemeckis 👏🏼😍 pic.twitter.com/h7h8fdfvpa — DISNEY REACTIONS (@DisneyReact) March 9, 2022

They will also participate in the Disney+ “Pinocchio” movie Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket Cynthia Erivo as The Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as Honest John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman, who is a new character.

“Pinocchio” will premiere on Disney+ in September 2022the exact day is not yet revealed.

We are like this: 😍😍😍 Look at the first image of #Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto. Premiere in September in #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1oatqSG8BF — Disney+ Latin America (@disneyplusla) March 9, 2022

rc