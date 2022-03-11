They manage to date the impact of a huge crater in Greenland

The crater in which the researchers have done their fieldwork. Photo : Peter Beck

A huge crater hidden in northwest Greenland has turned out to belong to an impact that goes back to ago about 58 million years. That makes it something much older than estimates made so far . The challenge now is find more evidence of what must have been a devastating event on a global scale .

Dating the sand and rocks associated with the impact event allowed an international team of researchers to come up with the new estimate. Greenland Crater, It measures 19 miles (31 kilometers) across, was discovered just seven years ago, and is buried under the 3,200-foot-thick (1,000-meter) Hiawatha Glacier. all of it makes it quite an object difficult to study.

“We were very surprised that the crater was 58 million years old,” he explains. in an email Nicolaj Larsen, a geoscientist at the University of Copenhagen and co-author of the new study. “All the circumstantial evidence we had so far suggested that the crater was much younger and from a period when the Greenland Ice Sheet existed.”

Impact site of the meteorite, which left a crater nearly 31km wide in northwestern Greenland. Photo : Natural History Museum of Denmark

Larsen and his colleagues initially they thought that the crater was between 3 million and 1200 years old. the apparent youth of the impact ( during the late Pleistocene) was a tantalizing possibility, since it suggested that humans at that time were affected by the event. He also agreed with the period known as Younger Dryas, a cooling phase that began about 12,900 years ago. L New research, published today in Science Advances, suggests that none of that is valid. AND he impact did not affect humans nor was it the event that started l Younger Dryas. As for the actual effects of the impact, that is is a question that needs an answer.

The Greenland ice sheet formed between 2 and 3 million years ago, long after this iron-rich asteroid will crash into what is now northwestern Greenland. At the time of impact, Greenland was a temperate tropical forest with a very ecosystem diverse . The crater, which is among 25 asteroid craters largest on Earth, was buried in the ice over time, which is why scientists discovered it recently and completely by accident.

Larsen was poring over maps of Greenland in 2015 when he noticed a circular feature in the bedrock below the Hiawatha Glacier. Subsequent studies with ground penetrating radar (LIDAR) confirmed the presence of the impact structure, which led to a article of 2018 announcing his discovery. That the crater is so old came as a big surprise to the team, which included researchers from the Natural History Museum of Denmark, the GLOBE Institute at the University of Copenhagen, and the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm.

Pre-existing evidence, although circumstantial, pointed to a relatively recent event, as the shape of the crater seems relatively cool. L ice stratigraphy contains altered ice from the last ice age, and materials from the region contain organic remains from a boreal forest. L The last time a boreal forest grew in northern Greenland was two to three million years ago,” Larsen said.

Team members working on the crater in 2019. Photo : joe mcgregor

What Larsen and his colleagues What they needed were samples of the crater floor, no easy task given the 300 meters of ice piled on top. Instead the team visited outlying areas for three seasons to find materials suitable for dating, specifically impact rocks located in glacial debris beyond the ice sheet.

“This was not an easy task, as fieldwork in remote northern Greenland is difficult and extremely expensive,” Larsen explained. The key to the new research was the collection of partially melted sand and zirconium crystals. formed by impact and that were taken downstream of the crater by meltwater. At the NHM in Denmark, scientists used laser to heat the sand grains until they released argon gas, while a Swedish MNH team used uranium-lead dating for zirconium . Both techniques yielded the same result, providing the new impact estimate.

The dating of zirconium crystals has made the new measurement possible. Image : University of Copenhagen

the next challenge Will scientists be able to link this event with other lines of evidence associated with the impact. The asteroid slammed into northwestern Greenland about 8 million years after the extinction of the dinosaurs, and given the size of the asteroid, about 0.6 miles (1 km) across, it would have altered global climate by a degree. considerable.

“Our next step is to investigate Paleocene geological sections that have records from 58 million years to see if we can identify an impact signature,” Larsen said. “This is important if we want to understand whether an impact of this size altered the climate on Earth or caused a mass extinction, which we doubt has happened.” The new paper adds more clarity to this fascinating event, while also opening new avenues for future research. Without a doubt, this old open wound in Greenland still has many stories to tell.