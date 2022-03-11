The United States asks for security for the game against Mexico at the Azteca Stadium

The US team asked for security guarantees after what happened in La Corregidora.

In the United States National Team They ask that there be the necessary security guarantees so that the game against Mexico at Aztec stadiumwhich will be played on March 24, after the brawl that was reported in a game of Queretaro against him Atlas.

“US Soccer has communicated with officials of the Mexican Football Federationwho have assured us that the fans, teams and players of both United States and Mexico They will surely enjoy one of the greatest rivalries in the sport, just as it has been during previous matches at the Azteca,” it was reported in a statement.

The Stars and Stripes team has to visit Mexico at Aztec stadiumon the last day of the qualifying rounds for Qatar 2022so they will communicate with authorities of the Mexican Soccer Federationso that there are guarantees, after the brawl that left 26 injured in the Corregidora Stadium.

“We accompany everything Mexico in their pain after the acts of violence that took place in the Corregidora Stadium. Although we are opponents on the pitch, it is important to remember that soccer is a global community, and our ties transcend rivalries, competitions and results. United States selection.

“Our thoughts are with the fans and families affected, and we are available to support our friends in Mexico within the game and beyond.”

Mexico, since previous days, he had been in communication with the United States, to make clear the measures that will be taken in the Aztec stadium, which are related to the identification of all fans who attend, in addition to a security protocol coordinated with the authorities of Mexico City.