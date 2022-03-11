The two early signs that tell of Parkinson’s disease up to 10 years before diagnosis
A study has concluded that hearing loss and epilepsy are early symptoms of Parkinson’s.
It is a progressive pathology of the nervous system that mainly affects movement, the earliest symptom of which is tremor in one hand. Photo: ShutterStock.
The diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseasesoften, it is not possible to establish with precision until the first symptoms serious.
By then, it is common that damage has already occurred important in the nervous system of the patient. For this reason, it becomes relevant to look for more subtle and early signs that allow the disease to be identified earlier and to implement strategies to reduce the severity of the condition.
The first symptoms appear long before diagnosis
Thus, a study carried out by Queen Mary University of London on a particularly diverse segment of the population has concluded that hearing loss and epilepsy are two early characteristics of Parkinson’s.
As they expose in the scientific medium JAMA Neurology, they have reached this finding by analyzing data obtained in the primary care records of more than a million people who lived in East London between 1990 and 2018.
In this way, they found that some known symptoms associated with Parkinson’s often appear between 5 and 10 years before diagnosis.
However, they have also discovered two new early signs that until now had not been linked to the disease: hearing loss and epilepsy. These discoveries have also been able to be replicated in the database UK Biobank.
Likewise, they underline an association between pathologies such as type 2 diabetes or hypertension and the incidence of Parkinson’s.
A diverse population
Much of the research that has historically worked on neurodegenerative diseases has tended to focus on affluent white populations, which has led to a underrepresentation of ethnic minorities and of people of lower socioeconomic levels.
This work, instead, corrects this defect by focusing on a relatively disadvantaged area (such as East London) and with one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the city.
In fact, 80% of the patients included in the study came from low-income households, and about 45% were from ethnic minorities.
Be that as it may, the authors highlight the potential of this knowledge to improve the diagnosis of people with Parkinson’s, since it makes it possible to identify risk factors and make early associations based on which to start implementing preventive strategies.
