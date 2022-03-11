The three Mexican women who were the first to study law, medicine and architecture

The first university women in Mexico paved the way for future generations and educational inclusion (Photos: Twitter@Centro_CDMX // SEP Puebla // Twiter@cerebrum_mest)

On Mexico women have been occupying spaces in different social spheres over time, the three professionals who were pioneers in studying their university careers were the precedent for the female gender in the fight for education.

In the case of the university students who were the first to graduate in their respective professions, they faced gender stereotypes, in addition to graduating as a lawyer, doctor or architect at the end of their professional exam, since women were not well received in those areas of study and for the domination of men in all social spaces.

Maria Luisa Dehesa Gomez Farias

The first Mexican architect and Latin America presented his thesis Artillery Barracks type on July 17, 1939 at the Old National Academy of Fine Arts, which was the headquarters of the Faculty of Architecture of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), his work took a honorific mention.

María Luisa Dehesa Gómez Farías (Photo: Inmujeres)

The architect had to leave the place where she was born, Xalapa, Veracruz on June 30, 1912 to move to the Mexico City and study her career in 1933. Her daughter María Luisa Millán Dehesa explained to the UNAM that the stay of the pioneer of architecture at the university “was not easy at a time when it was not usual for women to occupy university spaces and who was discriminated against in activities reserved for men”. She also indicated that her classmates or teachers made fun of her for being a woman, but that this situation was not an obstacle to continue her education in a male environment.

Dehesa was a teacher, collaborated in works and for 33 years he worked in the Secretariat of Communications and Works; It was on March 11, 2009 that, at the age of 97, he passed away.

Maria Asuncion Sandoval de Zarco

He studied his career at the National School of Jurisprudence (ENJ) between 1892 and 1898, which at that time was located in the former Convent of the Encarnación and on March 15, 1908 in Santa Catalina and San Idelfonso until it became the Faculty of Law in University City.

María Asunción Sandoval (Photo: Federal Institute of Public Defender)

María Patricia Lira Alfonso, who is a lawyer for the Ombudsman for University Rights at UNAM, in her writing on The first Mexican lawyer made it known that Asunción Sandoval went through situations in which she had teachers who did not like to teach a woman.

The pioneer in the law career was titled with the subject of Human rights as the basis of the unity of legislation in civil law, later it was part of the magazine The Mexican Womanthrough her he supported the women who They demanded better educational opportunities, decent wages and reforms to the Civil Code.

Matilda Montoya

(Photo: UNAM Gazette)

She was originally from CDMX, when she was 14 years old -according to information from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH)- “was successfully examined as a midwife in Cuernavaca, where she settled after studying the subject for a year at the National Medicineschool that he left due to the death of his father and lack of economic resources.

In the State of Morelos he exercised the obstetrics until 1878 and returned to Mexico City to study again at the National Medicine School, he did internships at the Maternity Home where during the colonial era the single and poor women gave birth.

As with the pioneering women of other disciplines, her academic performance was questioned since in the National School of Medicine they did not approve of the participation of women, Matilde was denied permission to participate in dissections, due to conservative prejudices, and they described her as someone without shame because “how could she see naked men’s bodies”.

Matilde Montoya, the first female doctor in Mexico (Photo: INERHM)

In 1887 she obtained her degree as a midwife in front of journalists, medical professionals and the president. “Matilde Montoya became the first female doctor from Mexico, causing mixed reactions among the society of the time: some recognized and applauded her work and saw in it a beginning of change in the place of women in society; others, questioned the validity of their effort, arguing that it was not ‘natural’ for a woman to be inclined towards a profession so foreign to her sex”.

At the age of 79, she passed away on January 26, 1938, in the history of medicine, leaving a legacy for future generations of medical women by confronting stereotypes and discontent about the female gender in that field of study.

