the series about brilliant businesses… that ended badly

What do the series have in common? “The Dropout”, “We Crashed” and “Super Pumped”? They reconstruct the real cases of young entrepreneurs who had ideas initially considered visionary, but which ended in personal disaster or even in some cases in fraudulent bankruptcy.

The classic dramatic scheme of rise, peak and fall continues to bear fruit, especially in these times when many businesses based on an application can be worth billions of dollars in a short time, but – like any bubble – it can also burst with the same speed.

Amanda Seyfried, the first billionaire

“The Dropout”

“The Dropout”, whose first episodes out of a total of eight are already available on the Star+ streaming service, tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), who in 2003, at just 19 years old, founded Theranos, a company that between 2013 and 2014, It came to have a valuation of 10,000 million dollars. What did this company offer? Basically, putting an end to the uncomfortable syringes, allowing several tests in a few seconds with just a drop of blood and thus lowering the high costs of the health sector.

All wonderful if it weren’t for a major deception that this series directed by Michael Showalter (the same director of “A love inseparable / The Big Sick” and “The eyes of Tammy Faye”), based on the homonymous investigative podcast from ABC and with elements that refer to both the series “Silicon Valley”, by Mike Judge, and the film “Social Network”, by David Fincher, exposes in an engaging way.

The concrete thing is that Holmes – emulator of Steve Jobs and considered the first billionaire woman – It ended in ruin and being condemned for different scams. If the fiction of “The Dropout” may seem implausible at times due to the absurdity of the case, there is “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley about Holmes and Theranos”, a documentary by Alex Gibney available on the HBO Max platform with the title local of “Bleeding Silicon Valley”, as to verify that such a fraud was real.

And, if it is about fraud, Netflix has achieved two successes in recent weeks as the fictional series “Inventing Anna”, with Julia Garner as Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin), a young Russian-German who convinced New York’s elite that she was a millionaire heiress and successful businesswoman; and “The Tinder Scammer”already commented on in this column, about an Israeli Don Juan who also pretended to be a millionaire, seduced and deceived dozens of women.

A luxury couple: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

“Wecrashed”

But back to the phenomenon of (not so) brilliant business. Apple TV + was not far behind and for this Friday the 18th it announces the premiere of the first three episodes of “We Crashed”starring a duo that will surely give a lot to talk about: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

Leto plays Adam Neumann, co-founder with Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) of WeWork, a coworking company (rental of a large work space subdivided into small offices for independent entrepreneurs) that came to operate real estate in more than 100 cities (among them, Buenos Aires) and reached a stock market valuation of 47,000 million dollars.

The series -also based on a successful podcast, in what is already a trend within the trend- narrates not only this story of success, narcissism and love (Anne Hathaway plays Rebekah, Adam’s wife) but also -in what has been a constant in this type of process – how the board of investors conspires to take power and displace who was the creator and CEO of the project.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt on wheels

“Super Pumped”

Another similar case is the one addressed by “Super Pumped”, a Showtime miniseries about Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). This Californian entrepreneur who had already developed several technological ventures (Scour Inc., Red Swoosh) became a billionaire after founding in 2009 the company (application) of service in cars for passengers Uber (His fortune in 2014 amounted to 6,000 million dollars).

But not all that glitters is gold and Kalanick was forced by major shareholders to resign in 2017, after several investigations were launched after a scandal for sexual and labor discrimination denounced by several female employees. The sexist environment and the cases of harassment were the final blow for a businessman with an indomitable character, as reckless as he was arrogant and aggressive. In any case, in his case it was very far from going bankrupt: in December 2019, he sold all of his Uber shares for more than $2.5 billion.

Greed, egomania, manipulation, deception, excesses and despotism are the constants of all these stories that show with sheer self-confidence and sarcasm that the idea of ​​becoming a millionaire in a very short time is possible, but also that the (North) American dream often ends in nightmare.