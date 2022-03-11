The reason for the strange name of Elon Musk’s daughter

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk and music artist Grimes publicly revealed that they had a second child, a girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, though her parents will tell you Y.

Grimes, 33, revealed the existence of the baby, born in December, in an interview published Thursday by Vanity Fair.

It should be remembered that Musk, 50, has been divorced three times and has had eight children, including a baby who died at just 10 weeks.

According to the magazine, Grimes would have revealed the existence of her daughter by accident, after the journalist who was interviewing her heard the cry of a baby at Grimes’ house in Texas. After several evasions, the artist finally confirmed that she had become a mother for the second time.

Due to fears that she might have complications like the ones she suffered during her first pregnancy, the parents decided this time to go to a surrogate mother.

The birth of their first child, a boy born in May 2020, was closely followed by the press, especially the choice of his name: X Æ A-12, or more simply, X.

Elon Musk, boss of Tesla and Space X, and currently the richest man in the world, announced last fall that he was “semi-separated” from the singer.

“I probably refer to him (Musk) as my boyfriend, but we are very fluid,” Grimes told Vanity Fair.

Grimes, partner of Elon Musk, earns a millionaire figure after auctioning some of his digital works. – Photo: Getty Images

The artist, whose real name is Claire Boucher, added that she and Musk live in separate residences but remain “best friends.” “We see each other all the time … Our thing is still going, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” she said.

Grimes said that she and Musk plan to have even more children: “We’ve always wanted at least three or four,” added the artist.

The name chosen for the girl is Exa Dark Sideræl, which includes multiple references to space and technology, Grimes explained. Exa refers to supercomputing; Sideræl, is a more “elven” version of the word sidereal – referring to outer space – and Dark, for the “unknown”. Grimes said, however, that she wanted to keep her daughter out of public life.

Musk’s sons

According to the Page Six portal, Musk’s first child was born in 2002, almost two years after his first marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. The firstborn, named Nevada Alexander Musk, died after suffering from sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old.

After the death of the child, in 2004 the twins Griffin and Xavier Musk were born, who are currently 17 years old. Two years later, in 2006, the couple had triplets. They were named Kai, Saxon and Damian, who were born in January of that year and are currently 16 years old, according to the publication.

Following his divorce from Wilson in 2008, Musk remarried twice to actress Talulah Riley and later dated Amber Heard. In 2018 he finally started dating singer Grimes, with whom he had his sixth child in 2000, named X Æ A-12.