The reason behind the coronation of Dolph Ziggler in WWE NXT is revealed

Dolph Ziggler surprised fans at NXT Roadblock when, against all odds, he won the brand’s top championship. The fighter is considered one of the best workers in the ring, where he gives it his all, making any opponent look good in the process. However, Many fans have pointed out over the years that Ziggler is undervalued and has not been considered as a top-tier superstar.. However, despite his recent victory, it seems that nothing is going to change for Ziggler, since his reign will be a simple transition.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer talked about Dolph Ziggler’s latest achievement, noting that his reign will be temporary and that it’s all part of a plan to set up Breakker to win the title in a big event. Here we leave you with their statements about it, transcript courtesy of Ringside News:

“Yeah, but it’s only temporary, because I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh my God, they give a 41-year-old guy the title in the process. It’s just to set up Bron Breakker to win the title at a big event.”

Since his WWE debut, Dolph Ziggler has added a large number of titles to his record, such as the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship or different Tag Team Championships. Despite his disposition on the undercard, the veteran fighter has flirted at times with the highest positions, facing the main superstars of the company and winning the Heavyweight Championship up to two times. He is currently located in the tag team division of Raw, where he teams up with Robert Roode. With his victory at NXT Roadblock, it is very likely that we will see the fighter on both brands, at least until he loses the championship.

The next big NXT event will take place on the weekend of WrestleMania 38. NXT Stand & Deliver will take place on April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, where fans will likely see Bron Breakker win the NXT Championship again.

