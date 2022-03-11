“The great problems of the country began with delusions of grandeur”

Jorge Göttling, former journalist of this newspaper, now deceased, with a long career and winner of the Platinum Konex in 1997, said that “when you start walking as an adult, it is usually more pleasant to reread than to read”.

Starting from this premise, every day I reread some pages that take me to childhood, adolescence or university classes. Rummaging through the library I found a book entitled “How to destroy your own company and believe yourself wonderful”, by Josep M. Rosanas Martí, born in Barcelona and author of a vast work on business management and leadership.

In one of his paragraphs he says: “The bad doctor does not cure the sick, the bad engineer makes boilers that do not work, the bad architect makes uninhabitable buildings. They are all judged and punished.” And then he asks himself: “What does a bad business manager do?

The answer applies to the Argentine political class. Something totally immaterial: it sows unhappiness. Unhappiness cannot be measured, so the incompetent may not be detected until it is too late. He adds: “As in ancient times, lack of knowledge caused people to attribute the disasters they caused to hidden geniuses with ill will towards them.”

The great problems that Argentina has have begun with delusions of grandeur, or with a disproportion between available means and pursued ends, which make the politician perfectly incompetent, to continue happily through life causing damage. The sorrows never come.

Rosanas Martí, ends the paragraph, saying that “… besides being incompetent, he thinks he is modern and wonderful.”

Beautiful book. It allowed me to remember Jorge Göttling, Rosanas Martí, Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner with their government of scientists and not CEO’s.

Gabriel C. Varela

The destruction caused by the march against the agreement with the IMF

If a businessman burns waste in his factory and causes smoke as the vague planeros caused in Congress, he is sanctioned with fines.

I suppose that the Justice will sanction these bastards by withholding the funds from the plans they receive up to the amount of the sanctions, plus the payment of the damages caused.

If you know who they were just by reading the flags they carried, it will be very easy to locate them.

Raphael Madero

Argentina is a country of protests, national motto: “I don’t know what it’s about, but I’m against it”. On Women’s Day to pay homage they march for or against, it is not known. Today they are protesting against the IMF, to which we beg them to grant us money, but later we refuse to pay them. They march to ask for work, but where workers are needed (to raise crops) they do not go.

They throw stones when they benefit and are silent when they violate. They should rethink what is wanted as a society, today we look like a dog that bites its own tail.

Susana Mastronardi

The piqueteros block the streets against the agreement with the IMF, this new loan will be paid by the people, if you receive the plans and do not pay any taxes and have subsidized services. Why don’t they let society circulate in peace, since it is the minority that by working supports the plans and the politicians?

Abel Nuccio

The “permissive silence” of world leaders

My grandparents came from Italy fleeing the war. They spoke little or nothing about what had forced them to leave their homeland. Home, family, friends, work, everything was left behind.

A long boat ride would bring them to the promised land, to a new beginning. I never imagined that something similar would happen in the 21st century. Today we see the scenes and it looks like a movie. A photograph taken on a platform: the hands of an adult resting on the window of a train, and on the other side, the little hands of a child with sad eyes. It reminded me of “Sophie’s Choice,” in which the character played by Meryl Streep must choose which child to get rid of during Nazism.

So little can the rest of the world leaders do to prevent it?

Irene Bianche

Vladimir Putin, in his soul as a karate fighter, boasts the aggressive and incessant clapping of his hands. The same ones that, days ago, were articulated to unleash an order as cruel as it is senseless: invade Ukraine until it is devastated.

A virtual tribunal, on the basis of the havoc committed, has already handed down a sentence. In all democratic countries, where the rule of law prevails, the voice was unanimous and precedes the one that will shortly -we trust- pronounce the Court of The Hague. The journalistic chronicles register, on a daily basis, the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Russian hierarch. Unfortunately, it also highlights the permissive or complicit silence of high-ranking political leaders when it comes to censoring the recorded atrocities. In our country, well-known personalities are silent.

Alexander Wall

The sayings of the Minister of Gender and Diversity

The Minister of Women spoke about the serious incident committed against a young woman in the Palermo neighborhood in the Capital. She stressed that the 6 young people involved in the events “are not monsters, they are socialized men in this society.”

I do not share the affirmations of Gómez Alcorta. Socialization has nothing to do with what happened. His is a crazy interpretation. The official is only trying to understand the aggressiveness of these criminals, turned into depraved rapists. They use physical force, violence and threats, in order to control and dominate their prey (as animals they are). In this way, they eliminate any ability of the person to defend themselves. The heart of the matter in this kind of crime is that these kids use drugs: marijuana, cocaine, alcohol, which ends up causing them great euphoria and disinhibition, losing awareness of their actions.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nation does not take the necessary, concrete and adequate measures to combat drug dealing. It is very striking that a woman specializing in Gender and Diversity never made any reference to the victim, who suffered physical and psychological injuries. She put herself on a par with the aggressors and forgot about the victim. A person who is part of the Government must have the sufficient conditions necessary to occupy that position. Elizabeth Alcorta was a lawyer for Facundo Jones Huala, as well as for Milagro Sala.

Perhaps this was the curriculum vitae that she presented to the national authorities to be approved as head of the Ministry, which she presides over to this day.

Hugo Modesto Izur Diaga

