The gaunt look of Ryan Gosling in the first images of ‘The Gray Man’

After their success at Marvel with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo are involved in your new big project for Netflix, the film’The Gray Man‘.

Tape that has given much to talk about due to its enormous budget of more than 200 million dollars. In addition, when it became known who were going to be the actors who starred said movie (Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling), the news became a real revolution.

The movie It is based on the novel by Mark Greaney., which narrates the misadventures of Court Gentry, a former CIA agent known as Gray Man turned hit man who intends to end the life of a former CIA colleague, Lloyd Hanson, who is trying to catch you, a character that He is played by Chris Evans. The film’s cast also includes Regé-Jean Page (‘The Bridgertons’), Billy Bob Thorton, Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters and Ana De Armas.

Many more details of the project that has everyone expectant are not known. But you have already been able to see the first images in ‘ET Canda’ Ryan Gosling interpreting his character where he appears with a somewhat haggard appearance, as you can see here.

Surely you are interested in:

Why was Ryan Gosling? George Clooney assures that he was going to be the protagonist of ‘Noa’s Diary’ with Paul Newman