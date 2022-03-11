The day Tom Holland thought Mark Wahlberg was giving him a sex toy

Mark Wahlberg He has had to use his Instagram to clarify the real gift he gave to Tom Holland. His co-star in ‘Uncharted’ revealed in an interview at the beginning of the month the curious story behind this gift.

And it is that, the actors reviewed in a video with Access Hollywood some of the details surrounding the adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game.

“Mark Wahlberg he was kind enough to give me a massage gun after he left his house in Los Angeles and take me back to my hotel,” the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star began. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun was this, I had never seen one before, and I thought it was some kind of instrument of self-pleasure, “confessed the actor.

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me back to my house for reasons other than being a gentleman. I didn’t know you. It’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s going to happen? “, She said between laughs and in the midst of the astonishment of the actor of ‘The Fighter’.

“I can’t believe the whole time you were thinking that. You have to stop being so bad thoughtfriend,” the 50-year-old American actor replied.

Mark Wahlberg He has gone further and has uploaded to social networks the true gift he gave him. It is actually a massage gun for muscle recovery.

“Mr. Tom Holland, do you see this? Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool for muscle recovery, nothing more“, he clarified in the video while demonstrating how it is used and giving some technical specifications.

In spite of everything, it was a good gesture from the interpreter who will play Victor Sullivan in ‘Uncharted’ with his partner, since both are used to leaving their physique behind in each production they do. ‘Uncharted‘ will follow in the footsteps of Nathan Drake in search of one of the greatest hidden treasures to date. The next one opens February 11th.

