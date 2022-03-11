The cinema returns in person to the Blue Room

The series will take place every Friday at 7 pm, in the Salón Azul (first floor, Córdoba 794). In March the theme will be with the best “Jokers” in cinema, which include films starring Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquín Phoenix. Free and free entry.

The first film to be screened today, at 7 pm, will be Tim Burton’s “Batman” (1989), where the role of The Joker is played by the great Jack Nicholson.

The Joker is one of the most renowned and popular villains in the history of DC Comics and cinema. In 1989 he was brought to life by Jack Nicholson, a well-known actor whose smile was closely related to the character, who achieved a sinister, violent and temperamental Joker, but with the humorous touch of the Joker.

After many years, in 2008, Heath Ledger arrived and the entire Hollywood industry wondered if he could match Nicholson. For some, his performance not only matched it but vastly surpassed it, with a more vicious and violent Joker. Unfortunately, Ledger could not see what was sown by this character, since he passed away months before its premiere. He was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, a posthumous award.

Already in 2019, the renowned actor Joaquín Phoenix joined the even more difficult task of bringing the Joker to life in the film that would tell the origin of this character. Quite a challenge that earned him the Oscar for Best Leading Actor.

Undoubtedly, the character of The Joker is one of the best in the history of cinema, which is why this month, the CCU invites you to see the three characterizations so that the viewer can draw their own conclusions.

Each month the cycle will have a theme of “the best of cinema”, then films of the best villains, best love stories, best animated films, best stories based on real events and so on will be screened until the end of the year. A cycle that has been uninterrupted for more than 10 years and whose essence is to be free and free for the entire community.

The schedule foresees for Friday the 18th “Batman, the knight of the night”, by Cristopher Nolan (2008), with Heath Ledger, winner of the Oscar Award for that role; on Friday the 25th “Joker”, by Todd Philipp (2019), with Joaquín Phoenix, winner of the Oscar Award for that role.

This latest film is an American psychological thriller from 2019, directed and produced by Todd Phillips, who co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. The film, based on characters from DC Comics, stars Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker and provides an alternate origin story for the character.