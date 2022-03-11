The cell phones that you can disarm and repair yourself

  • francesca schweiger
  • Business journalist, Berlin

Urs Lesse (left)

image source, Urs Lesse

Caption,

Urs Lesse (left) helps people fix their phones.

Urs Lesse’s background is in the field of political science, but he also has more practical interests.

Every four weeks he dedicates his time to helping people fix their phones in his hometown of Aachen, in western Germany.

But can’t help with any brand of phone, just call Fairphone.

For the past eight years, Lesse has been an active member of an unpaid Fairphone user skills exchange network. She organizes local community meetings and helps with repairs.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker