South Korean university held its Minecraft new admission ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, remains a serious problem. In recent months, society has had to adapt to the new health restrictions to stop the increase in infections, which has caused many schools to close their doors and adopt a virtual or mixed model. Despite this, an academic institution in South Korea found a very original way to receive its new students in the face of the current health situation.

Earlier this week, a reddit user shared a video of the opening ceremony for Yeungnam University in South Korea. The interesting thing is that this very special event, which represents the first step for hundreds of students who aspire to professionalism, took place in Minecraft.

Minecraft allows South Korean university to hold a ceremony

The footage in question quickly went viral and, as of this writing, already has over 53,700 upvotes on reddit. Dozens of users in the comments section recognized the effort that was surely necessary to carry out the ceremony in the virtual space of Minecraft.

Now, what was the event about? The video allows us to see a large auditorium full of students who, obviously, use avatars of Minecraft. It also highlights a highly detailed campus that housed various recreational activities; at one point we can see students throwing pieces of meat at an object on top of a poster, while at another they engage in a kind of guessing game.

Even more incredible, those responsible for this impressive project are students who belong to the Yeungnam University Minecraft Server Club (YUMC). This group already has 300 members since its creation in February 2021.

“I felt bad about the lost value of communication and interaction within the school due to the prolongation of COVID-19. I thought that organizing this club would be good to form a community of students to participate in interactive activities in the virtual space of Minecraft”, commented Seo Seung-wan, president of YUMC.

Club members collaborated to recreate the university campus in Mojang’s video game. Of course, there are some details and references that the students of the South Korean academic institution will understand. Likewise, all the emblematic locations such as the library, the open-air auditorium, etc. were built.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

