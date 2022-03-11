Solar storm will approach Earth in the next few hours

This March 10, a warning of the arrival of a solar storm for Earth was issued after the Sun expelled a huge ball of plasma in the direction of the terrestrial planet, according to the British newspaper Express UK.

A solar storm or coronal mass ejection (CME) occurs when the Sun expels a cloud of charged particles and electromagnetic fluctuations. The CME passing close to Earth on Thursday was released into space three days ago by an erupting “filament” of entangled magnetic fields on the Sun’s surface.

Initial predictions assume that the incoming solar storm could spark a so-called G1 geomagnetic storm, the smallest; however, the US Space Weather Prediction Center has not issued a G1 warning. Additionally, the CME’s impact on Earth is expected to be minimal.

Initial predictions assume that the incoming solar storm could spark a so-called G1 geomagnetic storm, – Photo: Getty Images/adventtr

The experts from Spaceweather indicated that “a coronal mass ejection will pass close to the Earth and could give a glancing blow to the magnetic field of our planet”.

“Arctic sky watchers should be alert to a possible increase in auroras when the CME arrives,” they added.

In context, the natural light shows of the aurora borealis and aurora australis are generated when particles from the solar wind excite atoms in Earth’s upper atmosphere, making them shine. These form curtains of light that follow the lines of the geomagnetic field and appear in different colors depending on the atoms that are affected.

The two primary gases in Earth’s atmosphere are oxygen, which emits a greenish light, and nitrogen, which appears in shades of blue, pink, and purple.

For its part, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, of which the Space Weather Prediction Center is a part, used the five-point G scale to classify geomagnetic storms.

A G1 storm has the potential to have minor impacts in satellite operation and induce weak fluctuations in the power grid.

In contrast to the G5 events, which are the most powerful, which could seriously affect satellite operations, cause surges that disconnect electrical networks and interrupt high-frequency radio communications for days on end, according to the newspaper UK Express.

Fortunately, G5 solar storms typically only occur about four times in each 11-year solar cycle.

It should be remembered that a coronal mass ejection in September 1859 caused the most powerful geomagnetic storm on record, what scientists refer to as the Carrington Event. This affected the telegraph networks in Europe and North America, as well as the recently laid transatlantic link that connected them.

Currents generated in the cables by the space weather event reportedly caused some lines to fail completely. telegraph towers lit up and operators received electric shocks.

Other connections were later found to still work even after the power was cut, so strong were the electrical currents induced by the storm.

According to a study presented at the SIGCOMM 2021 conference of the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), a large solar storm like the Carrington Event could have the potential to paralyze the internet for weeks.

Unlike the telegraph lines of Victorian times, the fiber optic cables that form the backbone of the Internet are immune to electromagnetic fluctuations caused by solar storms.

However, the same could not be said for the signal boosters that are distributed along submarine cables to maintain connections over long distances. Thanks to being underwater, these long-distance cables are not only more vulnerable to impacts from space weather, but also more difficult to access for repair.

Fortunately, astrophysicists predict that there is a minimal 1.6% to 12% chance that a solar storm will be powerful enough to cause a catastrophic outage in modern society and hit the ground in the next 10 years.