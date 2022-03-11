Sofía Vergara will share a new project with Marc Anthony

Sofia Vergara and Mark Anthony they have three things in common. both are two important celebrities, have a lot of weight within the industry and have always represented the Latino community. The only difference is that both excel in different areas. While she shines in front of the cameras and in acting, he took it upon himself to make millions of people dance to her music.

On this occasion, both performers have decided to join forces and carry out an ambitious project. In this way, long ago Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony are working together in Koati. It is a Latin animation that has both artists as main creators. Definitely, this film will seek to amaze the audience, mainly Latin Americans.

