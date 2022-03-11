Sofía Vergara will share a new project with Marc Anthony

Sofia Vergara and Mark Anthony they have three things in common. both are two important celebrities, have a lot of weight within the industry and have always represented the Latino community. The only difference is that both excel in different areas. While she shines in front of the cameras and in acting, he took it upon himself to make millions of people dance to her music.

On this occasion, both performers have decided to join forces and carry out an ambitious project. In this way, long ago Sofía Vergara and Marc Anthony are working together in Koati. It is a Latin animation that has both artists as main creators. Definitely, this film will seek to amaze the audience, mainly Latin Americans.

Koati, the movie by Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony

The next October 15th you can see the movie Koati on the big screen. This production not only had the talent of Sofia Vergara and Marc Anthony, but also with the participation of many Hispanic celebrities. Among them, we find figures such as Evaluate Montaner, Sebastian Villalobos, adriana barraza, Carol G, Daniel Sosa, Edward Frank, The ghetto, Street and poachedamong others.

Just as the Colombian actress added Hispanic celebrities to her acting team, Jennifer Lopez’s ex joined forces with Julio Reyes Copello and Sony Music Latin. This way, Koati will feature at least 10 original songs. Likewise, the film’s soundtrack will feature the voices of Tiny, Cami, Becky G, Mau & Ricky, Charles Rivera, Joy, Gustavo Lima, Leslie Grace, Evaluate Montaner and Go Sais.

Koati It is the first Latino animated film to be made outside of Hollywood studios. It will take us into the Adventures of Xochi, Chima and Nacha, three exotic and tender creatures that live in a jungle located in Latin America. boards, they will embark on an adventure to save their habitat.

In Koati, Sofia Vergara will voice the snake Zani, who will be the villain of this incredible adventure. In addition, the actress will have the participation of her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and her husband, joe manganiello.