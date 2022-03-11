Selena Gomez prepares with a new album

After creating a stir among his fans by implying that he could withdraw from the music, Selena Gomez he did it again this time by giving indications that he works in a new album. (Subscribe here to Disney Plus)

Selena Gomez had recently released her latest work, ‘Revelation‘, which would be his first completely in Spanish. However, just a month after its premiere, the singer is ready to turn the page and announce more music to come

This he hinted at without revealing much information, through his stories in Instagramwhich the fans took as a confirmation.

This comes a few days after Selena Gomez broke the news by dyeing his hair blonde, changing the brown that he wore for many years and by which he was known. This was the first clue for a new job, as many singers often change their look prior to a new era of hits.

But it wasn’t until the singer posted this photo that fans were convinced that her new job is about something in music, and not related to her successful brand of music. make-up ‘RareBeauty‘, in which he has been very focused in recent months.

Selena Gomez posted on her Instagram stories a photo of her wrist wearing a bracelet that reads “SG3” .

With this beaded bracelet, Selena Gomez made her fans understand that she is working on new music | Instagram: Selena Gomez

Although very much in spite of the short promotion of ‘Revelation‘, fans celebrate the new album, as this means that the singer still feels like working and not a retirement as advertised.

As he advanced in an interview a month ago, his follow-up in the music industry would depend on his next album after ‘Revelation’, so fans now feel the responsibility to support the former star of Disney today more than ever.

Why “SG3”?

In the world of musicit is common to use the initials of the singer or band next to the number of the album that is about to be released, to refer to a new project that does not yet have a name or that cannot yet be revealed.

In the case of Selena Gomezhis new album is his fourth as a solo artist, having already released the albums ‘Stars Dance’, ‘Revival’ and ‘Rare’ (‘Revelation’ is not counted as an album but as an EP), while he already had some with his band before Selena Gomez & The Scene, ‘Kiss & Tell’, ‘A year without rain’ and ‘When the sun goes down’which are counted separately.

Although the new album Selena Gomez It would then be his fourth in total, let us remember that his debut was with the record company Hollywood Recordsproperty of Disneyand his second job was with Interscope Recordswhere she obtained greater creative freedom and, according to her, “a rebirth”, for which she then considers this new work her third.

