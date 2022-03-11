Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s company, could be listed on the stock market for up to 3 billion dollars – El Financiero

The singer, and now fashion entrepreneur, Rihanna is working with financial advisers on a public offering that could list her lingerie company. Savage X Fenty at $3 billion or more in the bag, according to sources close to it.

According to the informants, who withheld their names so as not to be identified for data privacy reasons, Savage X Fenty is working with banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley; Said listing could materialize in the course of this 2022.

Notably, Savage X Fenty has yet to make a decision on an IPO and its plans. So far, representatives from Savage X Fenty, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have not responded to questions about the potential listing.

Savage X Fenty raised $125 million in January in a funding round led by Neuberger Berman with participation from investors L Catterton, Avenir Growth Capital, Sunley House Capital Management and Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, according to PitchBook data.

Rihanna breaks paradigms in fashion and makeup

Robyn Rihanna Fenty was born in Barbados and signed with Def Jam in 2005; the production represented one of the most successful albums of the decade.

His business holdings also include Fenty Beauty, which influenced the industry when the makeup company launched in 2017, and Fenty Skin.

Those two companies, along with Savage X Fenty, aim to provide items to customers who have been ignored by mainstream brands.

Fenty Beauty, for example, has more than 40 shades of foundation and a much broader color palette than those offered on the market; while Savage X presents in its catalog sizes that go from XS to 4XL.

Savage X Fenty has continued its store expansion and now adds five locations, including locations in Culver City, California and Las Vegas, in addition to its website.