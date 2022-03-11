Roles that left their mark on the actors who played them

In 2002, the Australian Nicole Kidman gave life on the screen to the writer Virginia Wolfon “The Hours”based on the 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. He won an Oscar for this performance the following year, but diving into that role negatively impacted his mental well-being, as recently reported. Sometimes getting into certain skins can come at a cost for actresses and actors.

Kidman told in an interview with the BBC’s Radio 4 program “This Cultural Life” that he was not in his own body, while playing Woolf. “I don’t know if I ever thought about the danger. I think I was very into it“, said. “I mean, I would put rocks in my pocket and go in the river. Over and over again,” she recounted, alluding to the scene of Woolf’s suicide. “He probably didn’t consider the danger enough.”

Photo: EFE/EPA/Bianca De Marchi Australia And New Zealand Out

And I think at that time I was in a remote place, depressed, not in my own body”, continued the Oscar-winning actress. “So the idea of ​​Virginia coming through me, I was more or less an empty vessel for it to come through.” According to ABC News, Australian public television, Kidman He did not go into detail about the reason for his state of mind then. “Depression hits you at different times.”

In 2009, Kate Winslet He received an Oscar for his portrayal of Hannah Schmidta guard at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz who is being tried for war crimes, on the tape “The Reader”, 2008, based on the novel of the same name. “We finished on July 12 and I left as a victim of a car accident who had somehow not been hurt on the outside, but felt that he couldn’t speak [sobre ello]”, he told the US edition of the Huffington Post in 2009.

Photo: EFE/EPA/Mike Nelson

“it was really overwhelming. I really went somewhere. I was in something like a trance. AND I’m still taking it all in”, he commented. “I’m still absorbing the whole experience of having played Hannah. Really”.

NATALIE PORTMAN, ADRIEN BRODY…

To get into the skin of the dancer Nina Sayer on “black swan”, Natalie Portman got ready and trained for a year, according to various media. The actress herself told Total Film magazine that she adored the director Aron Aronofski and that working with him had been a deeply rewarding experience. However, he recounted that he linked the tape with his next project, “Thor”, and that perhaps he should have spent time recovering between them. “Probably I should have gone to rehab”, he commented.

Photo: EFE/ Emilio Flores

“It was the first time I understood how a piece of paper can wrap you so much that it could dismantle you“, said portman to Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “There were some nights where I thought I was literally going to die.” The effort was rewarded and Portman got a Oscar for his work on the film.

LaKeith Stanfield brought to life the FBI informant William O’Neilwho played a role in the police raid on Fred Hampton, chairman of one of the sections of the Black Panthers Party, in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah. “One thing that Dominique Fishback [compañera de reparto] mentioned to me is that your body doesn’t always differentiate between experience and your imagination“, said stanfield in an interview with Level, “so sometimes your body thinks everything you’re going through is real.”

That feeling left a mark on him: “It’s no wonder I felt so stressed and had panic attacks,” he said. And he assured, followed by laughter, according to what the media wrote, that he had realized that before getting into something like that again it would be good to have a therapist.

“It took me more than half a year after the film was finished for things to fall back into place,” he said. Adrian Brody to the BBC in 2003, about his work on “The Pianist”, directed by Roman Polanski, wanted by the US for more than 40 years for raping a minor. To bring the Jewish pianist to life Wladyslaw Szpilmana Holocaust survivor, tried to emulate some of the hardships he had to go through and lost weight.

Photo: EFE/EPA/Ringo Chiu

“There’s an emptiness that comes with going hungry that I hadn’t experienced,” he said. “He couldn’t have acted like this without knowing it. I have experienced loss, sadness in my life, but I did not know the despair that accompanies hunger. That together with others the decisions he made to get into character seemed to take a toll on him. “There were times when I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to get out of it sanebecause I didn’t realize how far it had taken me.”

