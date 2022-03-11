Riverdale season 6: everything you need to know about the new episodes

The surreal life of a small town, Riverdaledoes not always end as expected. After the death of the golden boy of the school, Jason Blossom (in the first season) nothing was ever the same in that place that seemed passive. It’s the hidden secrets and the danger in the shadows that bring the aftermath of this town back to light. Will absolute chaos ensue?

After the graduation of the students from Riverdale High Schooleach one begins to take his own path. archie (KJ Apa) says goodbye to Riverdale; Betty and Veronica build solid careers, and Jughead must write a novel. However, they all find themselves in the task of returning to their territory and reorganizing the mess that rules at the time. Love, drugs, the search for a serial killer, and the desire to build a new city, invade the main characters, also brings the ancestors on the scene. But, an explosion is about to unleash the sixth season, and with it a new mystery.

When are the new episodes of Riverdale season 6 released?

Riverdale Netflix

The new weekly episodes of the riverdale season 6 will premiere on Sunday March 20 of 2022, they can be witnessed every Sunday at 11 p.m. Its broadcast was delayed a bit, since it was scheduled for the first days of the current month. However, we are days away from seeing chaos return to Riverdale.

Who stars in Riverdale season 6?

KJ Apa

New Zealand actor Kenneth Jamesstarted acting with the television series Shortland Street In the role of Kane Jenkins. In 2016, she participated in the production of The Cul de Sac. After this, he was chosen to play Archie Andrews on Riverdalewhich led to his nomination for Best Young Actor in a Television Series at the Saturn Awards, presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Movies.

Lili Reinhart

American actress and producer Lili Reinhardt, interprets Betty Cooper. At 25 years of age, she has been awarded Best Drama Television Actress at the Teen Choice Awards for his participation in the series Riverdale. Among her most outstanding leading roles for the big screen are Forever’s End (2013), The Good Neighbor, Miss Stevens (2016), and Wall Street Swindlers in the company of Jennifer Lopez (2019).

Camila Mendez

American actress, Camila Mendezleads the role of Veronica Lodge on Riverdale. Her talent in acting has led her to star in film productions such as dangerous lies, Palm Springs and Coyote Lake. In 2018, she was nominated at the People’s Choice Awards for Female TV Star.

Madelaine Petsch

The South African-American actress She is known for her role as Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale. The cinema has seen her talent in The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016), F the Prom (2017), Polaroid (2019), and Blindfolded (2020).

Cole Sprouse

The American actor He began his professional career at a very young age with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Among his most notorious films are A cool dad in 1999 alongside Adam Sandler. Diary of a Sex Addict in 2001, Just for Kicks (2003), The Prince and the Pauper (2007), and, Six Feet Away From You (2019). His starring role in the television series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody is remembered. In turn, he has an avid taste for photography, and his work has been reflected in fashion publications.

What will we see in the new episodes of Riverdale season 6?