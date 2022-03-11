Reinforce medical care in Tapachula and Huixtla

These are UMF No. 1 and No. 11, HGSZ/MF No.19 and HGZ No.1

As a result of a supervision visit by Dr. Célida Duque Molina, director of Medical Benefits, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Chiapas will reinforce and implement various strategies to address areas of opportunity of the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 11, in Tapachula; the General Hospital of Zone (HGZ) No. 1 “New Border”, and the General Hospital of Sub Zone with Family Medicine (HGSZMF) No. 19, in Huixtla.

During supervision by the first and second level medical units, the director of Medical Benefits was accompanied by Dr. Enrique Ureña, head of the Institute in Chiapas; Dr. Roberto Sánchez Moscoso, head of Medical Benefits; the teacher Fabiana Maribel Zepeda Arias, technical nursing coordinator of the IMSS; and directors of the Institute in the state.

At UMF No. 11 in Tapachula, the Director of Medical Benefits visited the areas of preventive medicine, DiabetesIMSS, Family Planning, External Consultation, and the Social Security Respiratory Care Module (MARSS).

Later, Célida Duque visited the old facilities of the General Hospital of Zone No.1, where the IMSS Chiapas plans to install the Metabolic Control Unit.

Dr. Celida Duque also supervised HGZ No. 1 “Nueva Frontera”, where she verified the operability of the dialysis, emergency, internal medicine and labor areas.

There, the owner emphasized the importance of teamwork to resolve areas of opportunity, for which she promised to provide timely follow-up, in order to provide better attention to rights holders.

To end the visits to the measured units, the director of Medical Benefits together with her work team traveled to the municipality of Huixtla to visit the HGSZ/MF No. 19, where she highlighted the good work of the staff.