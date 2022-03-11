Referees confirmed Al-Khelaifi’s aggression after falling to Real Madrid

Nasser Al-Khelaifipresident of Paris Saint Germainshowed his anger at the decision of the referees not to point out a lack of Karim Benzema on the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma in Real Madrid’s 1-1.

Al-Khelaifi tried to enter the referees’ locker room and broke the flag of an assistant, as reflected by the main referee, the Dutch Danny Makkeliein the minutes of the meeting.

“After the game, the president and sports director –Leonard– the PSG they displayed aggressive behavior and attempted to enter the referees’ locker room. They blocked the door and the president deliberately hit the flag of one of the attendees, breaking it,” the referee wrote.

Al-Khelaifi He already went down to the referees’ locker room after the first leg to ask for explanations, but this Wednesday the tension rose when it was confirmed that PSG were eliminated from the round of 16 of the Champions League.

as far as he could tell EFE from sources of Real Madrid present on the scene, Al-Khelaifi he came down “screaming” and threatened an employee of the white group shouting “I’m going to kill you” for recording that moment, which will be analyzed by the UEFA after asking the Real Madrid the video of the moment.

A Al-Khelaifi who, according to these sources, calmed his own bodyguards. But it was also Leonard the one who showed his anger and, shouting, demanded to erase the images of the mobile, which fell to the ground in the brawl.

