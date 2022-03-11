Reese Witherspoon’s children succeed as models for Beyoncé

Reese witherspoon, star of ‘A very legal blonde’ has two children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe 22 and 18 years old respectively who are succeeding in their respective careers. Ava started in the world of modeling in 2018, while Deacon has just released her first single and you are doing his first steps as a model.

This time they both look spectacular as models for the new clothing line of Beyonce for Adidas. It’s the first time we see Deacon as a model, since the truth is that the youngest of the brothers has never been very exposed to the media eye, and in addition, he has always shown a greater interest in the world of music than that of fashion. In 2020 he released his first single as producer, Long Run, whose video clip starred alongside singer Nina Nesbitt. In fact, the young He has a studio in his mother’s house. where you create your own songs. However, with this new project, the youngest of the brothers has shown that he is also very good at posing for the cameras.

As to Ava, already started in the world of modeling back in 2018 posing for Rodarte, firm for which he would also parade later.

The incredible resemblance of Ava Phillippe and her mother

Both brothers have uploaded some images of the photo session to their respective social networks and the truth is that the two make a very good couple in front of the cameras.

In sports clothes, playing ping pong and doing jumping jacks, ava phillippe dedicated a few words to express how much he liked being able to participate in this project: “There are no words that do justice, but I will try: this invitation from the legend that is Beyoncé has been a dream and his team of creatives. His dedication to every detail and her genuine kindness on set was great. This was a really amazing experience that it made it even better to have my brother by my side. Thank you so much to everyone involved in this project for making it all so memorable and fun.”

The fans were not lost on the great resemblance between Ava and her mother, Reese Witherspoon: “A very legal blonde: the return of the heiress is already being filmed”, “She is just like her mother!!”, or “She has stolen Reese’s face”.

