Raúl Jiménez returns to the starting lineup with the Wolves, scores in the 13th minute and leaves to applause

Before the game against Watford, the Mexican striker added two consecutive substitutions in the Premier League

Raúl Jiménez returned to the goal after almost a month without scoring with Wolverhampton and was the one who led his team to victory over Watford 4-0 in the Premier League, so they still dream of European places, as they remain four points behind Manchester United, which is fifth in the general table.

Jiménez, who spent the last two games coming off the bench, which his team lost, took advantage of a play in the area to put his team ahead just 12 minutes into the game at Molineaux Stadium.

The ‘Lobo de Tepeji’ and company had a feast in the first 21 minutes, as they were already leading 3-0 by then. The both of Jimenezan own goal by Juan Hernández and one more by Daniel Podence They put almost definitive numbers on the scoreboard.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates with a sign his goal against Watford Getty Images

And it is that in addition to the first goal, Jimenez collaborated in the third goal, which was the work of Powerbecause the Mexican put pressure on Fostergoalkeeper of watfordwho could not control a delayed ball and in the presence of Jimenez he cleared badly. This took advantage Power who shot on goal without a goalkeeper.

Raúl Jiménez spent 71 minutes on the field of play and came out to applause when Burno Lage decided to give him rest to enter Fabio Silvawho had interesting things in the last minutes of the game, minutes in which Ruben Neves he put the fourth on the board to seal the match.

The last goal that Raúl had was on February 13 of this year, when he scored one of the two goals with which the Wolves beat Tottenham. In addition, with today’s score, he reached six so far in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Similarly, the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’, who was an undisputed starter in Bruno Laque’s scheme, went to the substitutes’ bench in the last two league games, against West Ham United and Crystal Palace. In two matches, Jimenez He hardly had any activity and could not stop his team’s defeats.

Now, Jiménez returns to goal, although he is still far from the 13 goals he scored in his debut campaign in 2018-19 and the 17 he scored in 2019-20, which was his best scoring quota in the English league.