Querétaro Vs Atlas: IMSS specialists save the eye of a fan after disturbances in La Corregidora

Doctors from the National Western Medical Center (CMN) Siglo XXI of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), in CDMX, saved Juan Manuel’s left eye, thanks to a highly specialized surgery that lasted more than three hours, after suffer injuries last Saturday during the riots at the La Corregidora stadium, in Querétaro.

In the place, Mauricio Kuri, governor of the entity, reported that a total of 26 people were admitted to the hospital. Juan Manuel was one of them, although he was later transferred to CDMX.

SPECIAL /



He shared that at the stadium he received care from a paramedic and his son took him to the Emergency Department of a Social Security hospital in Querétaro, where he was transferred to the CMN.

Juan Manuel played as a goalkeeper at the amateur level 12 at the age of 40, he currently works as a taxi driver. He remembered that the day of the soccer match he received a blow that made him fall and hurt his eye, although at first he did not think the injury was serious, it did not stop bleeding and little by little he lost his vision.

For his part, Dr. Alejandro Blanco D Mendieta, head of Retina, pointed out that the patient arrived at dawn on Sunday, March 6 with a severe blow that caused an eye burst and put the loss of his vision at high risk.

He indicated that after various studies that included ultrasound and tomography, on Monday, March 7, a multidisciplinary team performed a surgery called exploration and closure of the scleral band and placement of silicone in the vitreous cavity, which required the participation of nine specialists.

He stressed that this surgery is only performed in hospital units of the Third Level of Care, with which it was possible to reconstruct the left eye, despite the fact that the wound had spread and even appeared in the inner part of the visual organ.

Blanco D Mendieta explained that the inner wall of the eye and the retina were broken: “Wounds like the one presented by Juan Manuel are injuries that frequently end ocular function, which is why we have developed some specialized techniques to repair the entire eye”.

He added that the Institute will give an adequate follow-up in the recovery of the patient’s eye.

CG