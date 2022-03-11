Qualified for the World Cup! The Mexican National Team defeats Canada and secures its place in Costa Rica 2022

Maribel Domínguez’s team reached the World Cup final where they will face the United States.

The Women’s Mexican National Team got his pass Sub 20 world from Costa Ricaafter winning with the minimum difference to Canada in the semifinal of the specialty Pre-World Cup held in the Dominican Republic.

Those led by Maribel Dominguezmet the objective of qualifying the Under-20 World Cupwhich will take place in the next month of June.

In a meeting with few arrivals by both teams, the Women’s Mexican National Team He took advantage of the only opportunity he had in the game to make his goal. At minute 27, and after a series of rebounds in the area of Canada, Annette Vazquez He put the ball into the back of the net to score the only goal of the game. Minutes later and after a foul committed in the Canadian area, the central referee called off what would be the second goal of the match for the Mexicans.

In the second half of the game, the two teams failed to make any of the few dangerous arrivals.

The Mexican National Team defeats Canada and secures its ticket to the U-20 World Cup. Twitter: @Miseleccionfem

Mexico He has participated eight times, since 2002, in the World Championship of the Sub-20 category. In five of them, they have not passed the first phase of the competition, while in Papua New Guinea 2016, Japan 2012 and Germany 2010 the Mexican team reached the quarterfinals of the championship.

The Mexican team directed by Maribel Dominguez has had a great step by Concacaf W U-20 Championship where they have only conceded one goal, in addition to beating Panama, Guyana, Honduras, Curaçao and El Salvador in the previous rounds of the competition.

Now, Mexico They will have to face their counterpart from the United States, a team that reached the World Cup final by beating Puerto Rico by a score of 7-0.