“PlayStation is doomed” against Xbox, or so is the surprising prediction of a well-known analyst

With the millionaire purchases of studios such as Bethesda, Activision Blizzard or Bungie, the video game industry is experiencing a moment of important changes that have led many to wonder what the future of video games will be like in the coming years? And the well-known analyst Michael Patcher has answered this question with a surprising prediction: “PlayStation is doomed”, at least as we know it today.

In the Dealer – Gaming program, talking about the importance of Xbox Game Pass in the future of Microsoft, Pachter gave the example world of warcraft. A game that with the 25 million subscribers that Game Pass has today, could significantly increase its user base since anyone could enter its online world without additional payment. The same goes for such important Bethesda games as the Fallout saga, which makes this an extremely attractive service for the consumer.

I think PlayStation is doomed and will cease to exist as we know it in 10 yearsMichael Patcher“I think PlayStation is doomed and I think it’s going to cease to exist as we know it in about 10 years,” says Pachter. “They can’t compete” [contra Game Pass]. They have no chance to compete,” adds the analyst. “It’s not that they’re just a few years behind, it’s that it’s an insurmountable advantage.” With Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, he continues, Xbox Game Pass can add to its catalog a good handful of successful games that would increase their value so remarkably that millions of players could make the leap to the service from one day to the next according to this analyst.

There is currently talk of the possibility of PlayStation having its own Game Pass, codenamed Spartacus, merging the services provided by PS Plus and PS Now; but Pachter believes that even then Sony could not compete against the force of Xbox Game Pass.

