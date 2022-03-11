Players from El Salvador do not want to play before facing El Tri

Midtime Editorial

They don’t want to show up! Some players from The Savior they do not want to return with their selection facing the last game of the World Cup Qualifiers with the Mexican team. Roberto DominguezSalvadoran defender, criticized the decision of his teammates.

Every time they call me to Selection, I introduce myself: Domínguez

“I’ve always seen what I want, Every time they call me to Selection, I introduce myself. I can’t get involved in the decision of other colleagues, they will know whyI will always be ready for when they call me”, declared Roberto Dominguez to media.

“The Professor made it clear that he was going to work with many young peoplefor the process of the following world. He is going to do it this way, because there are many good players in our league and many who are also leaving the league. Under-20 team“.

Roberto Dominguez stressed the importance of “finish this phase in good shape”. Because many players in the current process will be able to help the next in the face of the world Cup from Canada, United States and Mexico 2026. “So people can believe in the next process,” she said. With statements compiled by TUDN.

The Savior will visit the Mexican team the next March 30th for the last match of the tie in the Aztec stadium. With three days to go, the Tri remains in third position in the table with 21 pointsjust behind United States (21) and Canada (25). The Selected is located in the sixth position with nine points.

