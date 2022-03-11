Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian getting closer as Kanye West drama grows

According to sources from the American magazine Us Weekly, kim kardashian (41) is “very happy” with Peter Davidson (27). the star of Saturday night Live continues to amaze with his famous romances, beginning with his famous engagement to Ariana GrandeDavidson has dated several of the most eligible women in show business and after Kim’s breakup with Kanye, the comedian was not long in appearing.

kanye-westwho is currently dating Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), goes through constant emotional ups and downs due to his relationship with the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, but Davidson seems to be of great help to Kim during her husband’s media scandals.

“It makes her laugh and feel comfortable during this difficult time,” says the source, noting that the ups and downs of 44-year-old rapper with Kardashian don’t worry Davidson. “It’s not affecting their relationship at all,” the insider expands. “If anything, this drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer because he makes things so easy for her.”

Earlier this month, West criticized Davidson in a leaked verse of his new song, “My Life Was Never Easy“. He continued to raise eyebrows when he claimed Kim didn’t invite him to Chicago’s fourth birthday party for one of the couple’s daughters. During a live on Instagram last Saturday, January 15, the artist assured that the place of the celebration was kept secret from him.

The artist responsible for “Jesus Walks” also shares three other children with the Kardashian; North (8), Saint (6), and Psalm (2). Regarding Chicago’s birthday, Kanye made an appearance at the party, stating that Travis Scott He sent her the address and Kylie Jenner let him in after being stopped by security.

In the aftermath of West’s unexpected visit at the party, the source said that Kim Kardashian is “ready to definitely close this chapter in her life” as the couple continues to divorce. In December 2021, the reality star applied to be declared legally single. Meanwhile, in recent months, West has said he wants things to work out with his wife—despite having fun with the model. Julie Fox – but the mother of his four children is “hoping the divorce will be resolved as soon as possible.”

