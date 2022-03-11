Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian getting closer as Kanye West drama grows

According to sources from the American magazine Us Weekly, kim kardashian (41) is “very happy” with Peter Davidson (27). the star of Saturday night Live continues to amaze with his famous romances, beginning with his famous engagement to Ariana GrandeDavidson has dated several of the most eligible women in show business and after Kim’s breakup with Kanye, the comedian was not long in appearing.

kanye-westwho is currently dating Julia Fox (Uncut Gems), goes through constant emotional ups and downs due to his relationship with the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, but Davidson seems to be of great help to Kim during her husband’s media scandals.

