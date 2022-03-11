Paz Padilla prepares a film about her life after her dismissal from Mediaset

The news of Mediaset during the last week has had as its main protagonist the humorist, and until a few days ago presenter, Peace Padilla. In recent days, the sudden dismissal that the Italian chain has carried out was known after at the end of last January it starred in a notorious discussion with Belén Esteban in the middle of the program, this being one of the most frequent and charismatic collaborators that the chain has. . After confirming her dismissal, it didn’t take long for her new projects to come to light.

Inspired by his recent book

This has been published in its latest issue of the magazine ‘Hello!‘, which reveals that the comedian wants to focus his professional career on a film about his own lifeafter the success of his book ‘the mood of my life‘, where he recounts some of his experiences, such as the recent loss of his partner. Her youth, also her hardest moments, everything that Paz Padilla has experienced is what she wants to capture in this film project, which has surprised her followers.

This decision not only would arrive motivated by his sudden dismissal from Mediaset, but also because of the success that he has had by taking the pages of his book to the theater, with a work inspired by it and that would have encouraged him to take this important step in his professional career. Of course, she herself would star in this film, although at the moment, and as explained in this medium, the project is in an initial phase.

Only a few details have emerged in this regard, such as the comedian herself will play herself in her most adult phase, while two other actresses will do the same with her youth, who knows if her own daughter could be encouraged to make the leap to the big screen. In addition to this project, others such as her clothing and accessories stores or the aforementioned play now focus her efforts; that, and a possible lawsuit against the chain for this dismissalas reported in recent hours by the magazine ‘Week‘.