Nicolas Cage breaks a peculiar record in the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The days go by and every day we get a little more anxious for the premiere of this comedy in which Nicolas Cage will interpret itself. Movie fans are more than happy with Cage’s correctionalist bias, who since Mandy in 2018 he has had great roles in indie films that were revaluing the damage his career suffered from films like The Wicker Man and Left Behind.

After a wonderful performance last year in Pigfrom Michael Sarnoskiwhich led him to be nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Cage returns in April with a new comedy. On The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentthe actor plays himself, in a bizarre adventure that involves Peter Pascal as his biggest fan. The film released its last trailer before the premiere, and not only that, but Cage could have set a new record in it…

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker