Nicolas Cage breaks a peculiar record in the new trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The days go by and every day we get a little more anxious for the premiere of this comedy in which Nicolas Cage will interpret itself. Movie fans are more than happy with Cage’s correctionalist bias, who since Mandy in 2018 he has had great roles in indie films that were revaluing the damage his career suffered from films like The Wicker Man and Left Behind.

After a wonderful performance last year in Pigfrom Michael Sarnoskiwhich led him to be nominated for Best Leading Actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Cage returns in April with a new comedy. On The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentthe actor plays himself, in a bizarre adventure that involves Peter Pascal as his biggest fan. The film released its last trailer before the premiere, and not only that, but Cage could have set a new record in it…

Nicolas Cage with Pedro Pascal

On The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays “Nic Cage”, a fictional version of the Oscar-winning star, who while contemplating quitting acting, accepts a million dollars to attend the birthday party of one of his biggest superfans, named Javi. Javi is played by the Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, and the plot gets interesting as it seems that Javi is also a very dangerous man.

If in addition to promising a fun movie experience, it seems that Nicolas Cage could break the record f bomb longest movie. In the trailer, we can hear Nic say the word “fucking” for 12 seconds. That alone promises us a movie filled with everything movie fans love about Nic Cage and his eccentricity.

Cage’s new promises an unparalleled adventure

“Javi has a wax statue of Nic and you’re like, ‘Oh, it might be awkward between a movie star and a fan,'” Cage said of the film. “But they’re both movie buffs, so they have wonderful conversations about The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Paddington 2.”

The cast also includes Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Cage’s agent; to Sharon Horgan and the newcomer Lily Sheen as the actor’s ex-wife and daughter, respectively; and Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz (who recently worked together on The Afterparty) as a couple of CIA agents. “Tiffany enters the story once Nic has arrived in Mallorca, where her birthday party is taking place,” director Tom Gormican revealed to EW. “She gets Nic into a CIA operation, as an undercover agent, and the plot [avanza] from there”.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent premieres on March 12 at the SXSW Festival in Austin and hits theaters around the world on April 22.

