Nicki Minaj reveals that Kanye West rejected her for Kim Kardashian

Nicki Minaj revealed in a recent interview that Kanye West rejected her for Kim Kardashian. The American rapper confessed that she had a promising idea to work with the rapper, but he refused out of respect for his then-wife.

The “Super Bass” singer was a special guest on internet personality Joe Budden’s YouTube channel. Nicki Minaj gave an extensive interview of approximately two hours in which she even confessed to having made an aesthetic arrangement in the buttocks.

Kanye West reportedly turned down an offer from Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj told Joe Budden that there was a time when she approached Kanye West about an important collaboration. However, the fashion designer also had to reject it because he believed that it was not the right thing for his then-wife, kim kardashian.

Instagram

In 2018 Nicki Minaj helped increase the profits of the fashion house Fendi by mentioning her in her song “Chun-Li”. After that, the rapper saw an opportunity in the world of fashion so she decided to approach Kanye West.

“I told Kanye about my impact on Fendi sales. I said, ‘Look, I’m about to do something and I just wanted to make sure I talked to you first,’ because I have a lot of respect for him,” Nicki Minaj said. “He just told me ‘If I did something with you, I think my wife would not love the idea because I should give it to her instead of you. If I did the female version of Yeezy or whatever, it should probably be my wife,’” she continued.

Nicki Minaj assured that she understood the point of kanye-westbut felt hurt to be rejected so quickly when asking for collaboration.